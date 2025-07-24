Heavily armed crew grabs 200 bags of ore

News / Local

by Nevanji Madanhire

A heavily armed gang of 21 men launched a dramatic midnight raid on Machobeni Mine in West Nicholson on Tuesday, assaulting security guards and stealing 200 bags of gold ore in a carefully coordinated attack that was ultimately foiled by swift police action.The incident, described by eyewitnesses as a "Hollywood-style ambush," unfolded around 1AM. The gang, armed with pistols, logs, and torches, surrounded the mine and overpowered four guards on duty.According to Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, the gang swiftly disarmed one of the guards who was carrying a .303 rifle before dragging all four to the ground and launching a brutal assault."The suspects forced the guards to lie on their stomachs and used logs to beat them before stealing 200 bags of gold ore, which they hid in the bush," said Inspector Dube.However, their plan quickly unraveled when one of the injured guards managed to escape and alert authorities. Police responded immediately and caught the gang attempting to move the stolen ore to a nearby road for transportation."Police fired warning shots and the suspects scattered into the darkness, abandoning the ore," Inspector Dube added.Two of the guards sustained injuries during the attack and were rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for treatment. The .303 rifle taken by the gang is yet to be recovered.Police have since launched a manhunt for the 21 suspects and warned that patrols around mining areas would be intensified to deter similar incidents."We urge anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or call ZRP West Nicholson on 08428-016452 or 016453," said Inspector Dube.The foiled heist highlights growing concerns over violent crime targeting mining operations in Zimbabwe, particularly in remote areas where security presence is limited.