Newborn found abandoned near Khami Prison

News / Local

by Nevanji Madanhire

A newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned and concealed beneath tree branches near the Khami Prison Complex on Wednesday, 24 July, in a deeply distressing case that has sparked public concern.Members of the public made the shocking discovery and quickly rushed the infant - believed to be only a few hours old - for urgent medical treatment. Authorities have since confirmed the incident and launched an investigation, treating the matter as a case of exposing an infant.In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of exposing an infant, in which a newborn baby boy was found covered with tree branches near Khami Prison Complex, Bulawayo. The baby was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for further medical attention."The circumstances surrounding the abandonment remain unclear, and it is not yet known who left the child in such a vulnerable state. Police have appealed to the public to assist with any information that could lead to the identification of the person or persons responsible.This incident is the latest in a series of infant abandonment cases across the country, highlighting growing concerns over economic hardship, lack of social support systems, and reproductive health education.Authorities continue to urge communities to report such cases and remind citizens of available legal alternatives for those unable to care for newborns, including placing children in the care of social welfare services.As of Thursday morning, hospital staff confirmed the baby was in stable condition and receiving care.