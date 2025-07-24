Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Corruption and poor planning blamed for Zimbabwe housing woes

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is grappling with a worsening urban housing crisis, as a combination of poor planning, corruption, and unaffordable housing compounds an estimated 1.5 million-unit backlog nationwide. Local authorities, housing experts, and residents have raised the alarm over the rapidly deteriorating situation, particularly in major urban centres such as Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, and Gweru.

With cities expanding quickly due to population growth, the demand for housing has far outstripped supply. The result has been a surge in overcrowded suburbs and informal settlements that lack basic amenities such as clean water, proper sewage systems, and road infrastructure.

Land allocation, which for years served as the cornerstone of Zimbabwe's homeownership model, has become increasingly mired in corruption. The rise of land barons and speculative developers has seen many long-term housing applicants locked out of the market or forced into illegal settlements.

In Harare, the city council is now proposing a dramatic policy shift in response to the crisis. A draft Master Plan for 2025–2045 suggests suspending new residential stand allocations for 20 years and focusing instead on high-density rental housing such as flats. City officials argue this is a more sustainable model for managing the capital's growing population.

Across the country, residents and civic groups say the backlog is not only growing, but that official systems are broken. In Bulawayo, Claude Phuti, Programmes Manager at the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), described a bleak situation where over 100,000 residents remain on the housing waiting list.

"In Bulawayo, we're facing a very sad reality," Phuti said during a discussion on X Spaces. "Some stands have remained unserviced for more than 10 or even 15 years. There's no clear plan to address the housing backlog."

Phuti criticised the involvement of private developers through public-private partnerships, accusing them of pricing out ordinary citizens and ignoring long-term applicants.

"Now it's not about how long you've been on the list—it's about whether you can pay. Some people have been waiting since the 1990s," he said.

In Harare, Precious Shumba, director of the Harare Residents Trust, traced the roots of the crisis back to Operation Murambatsvina in 2005, when thousands of families were forcibly displaced. Many of those evicted ended up in makeshift settlements on the city's outskirts, where basic services are virtually non-existent.

"Illegal settlements have mushroomed, and the waiting list continues to grow," Shumba said. "Harare still relies on a manual housing waiting list system, which is highly vulnerable to manipulation and corruption."

He added that a lack of state support for housing construction has made the situation more dire.

"People pay to get on the list, but most are never called for interviews or allocated land," Shumba noted.

In Gweru, more than 35,000 people are on the housing waiting list, according to Cornillia Seliphiwe, Executive Director of the Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association. But the majority, he said, are priced out of the market.

"Stands are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, which favours those with money. Poor families are left behind while wealthier individuals buy multiple stands and rent them out," he said.

Seliphiwe also criticised developers for inflating land prices and bypassing official allocation systems.

"They drain residents with their high prices and often ignore the waiting list. Even when they follow procedure, cash upfront is still required," he said.

Development consultant Kudzai Chatiza of the Development Governance Institute said the root of the crisis lies in four decades of policy that focused on home ownership without the necessary delivery capacity or financing mechanisms.

"We've focused on ownership, but we've lacked the scale and infrastructure to deliver or maintain urban housing," Chatiza said.

He pointed to Bulawayo's struggles with upgrading communal toilets in areas like Iminyela as symptomatic of a broader systemic failure.

"The city simply can't raise the money it needs. Its traditional financial model no longer works," he added.

As the backlog grows and housing becomes even more elusive for the majority of Zimbabwe's urban population, calls are intensifying for urgent reform, greater transparency in land allocation, and a shift toward inclusive, rental-based urban development.

Source - Cite

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

41 mins ago | 19 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

43 mins ago | 24 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

45 mins ago | 20 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

47 mins ago | 25 Views

2 feared dead in church bus, lorry accident

48 mins ago | 41 Views

Newborn found abandoned near Khami Prison

49 mins ago | 21 Views

Heavily armed crew grabs 200 bags of ore

50 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu–PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

If Regimond Tagwirei became President, he will not steal much!

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Kembo Mohadi betrayed Matabeleland: Mthwakazi MRP is spot on!

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Harare businessman pens emotional song after horrific accident

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

DJ Ollah 07 has divided opinion

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Police dismiss reports of another Seke road accident

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for R160,000 housing scam

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

ZB faces shareholder revolt

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Renewed scrutiny for Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mutinhiri appointed VP viral message dismissed

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

9 hrs ago | 384 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

9 hrs ago | 485 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe dairy sector grows, but

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mohadi criticised for betraying Matabeleland

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Glen View faces sewage crisis

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimta pokes holes into proposed Zimsec Act amendments

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

AG exposes massive financial mismanagement

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Nurses in desperate bid to flee Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 301 Views

ZESA appoints interim leaders

22 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zimbabwean, Mozambican nationals smuggle motorcycles into Zim

24 hrs ago | 901 Views

Arrest for assault further expose man with cannabis

24 Jul 2025 at 18:07hrs | 417 Views

Top Casino Bonuses to Boost Your Online Gaming Experience

24 Jul 2025 at 17:25hrs | 11 Views

Hulk Hogan dies

24 Jul 2025 at 17:04hrs | 1501 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

24 Jul 2025 at 16:53hrs | 684 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

24 Jul 2025 at 16:27hrs | 581 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

24 Jul 2025 at 16:09hrs | 516 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

24 Jul 2025 at 15:31hrs | 1612 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

24 Jul 2025 at 15:17hrs | 2003 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

24 Jul 2025 at 15:12hrs | 432 Views