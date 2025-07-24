2 feared dead in church bus, lorry accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Two people are feared dead following a tragic road traffic accident that occurred just after Kaguvi Training Centre on the outskirts of Gweru along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.Eyewitnesses said the accident involved a Golversberg Bus, which was headed towards Kwekwe, and a small lorry that was travelling in the opposite direction toward Gweru. The collision reportedly happened when the bus attempted to avoid a stationary 30-tonne truck that had broken down on the roadside.The Golversberg Bus was carrying congregants from the Happiness National Apostolic Faith Mission Holy Ghost Church, who were on their way to Gokwe Centre for a religious gathering."The bus driver tried to swerve away from the broken-down truck but collided head-on with a small lorry coming from the opposite direction," said one witness who arrived shortly after the crash. "The scene was horrific, and people were screaming. We fear some passengers may have died instantly."Emergency services were called to the scene, and authorities were working to confirm the number of fatalities and provide assistance to the injured.Police had not released an official statement at the time of publication, but preliminary indications suggest at least two people may have lost their lives, with several others sustaining injuries.The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety, particularly the dangers posed by heavy vehicles left unattended on highways without adequate warning signage.