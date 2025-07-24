Latest News Editor's Choice


Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago
A former beer garden in Burombo suburb has been illegally transformed into a residential and industrial site, sparking alarm among local leaders and residents who warn of an impending public health crisis due to the lack of water, toilets, and electricity.

The premises, once home to the licensed Burombo beerhall, were leased to a private operator but have since deteriorated into a makeshift living space. At least five families, including workers and informal cross-border traders, now occupy the premises. They live alongside small-scale manufacturing operations that produce cooking pots and farming tools such as hoes, axes, and picks — all in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

The site lacks running water, ablution facilities, and electricity. Residents fetch water from nearby flats, cook with gas stoves or charcoal, and dispose of wastewater in front of the building. Some reportedly relieve themselves in open areas or wrap human waste in plastic bags, prompting serious health and environmental concerns.

Local community leaders are calling on the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to urgently intervene.

Charles Ncube, Chairperson of Ward 8 Residents' Association, said the site is a ticking time bomb.

"We are concerned about what is happening at our beer garden. This place is slowly deteriorating under our watch. There is no water, no toilets, and people are living among beer storage equipment. This should not be allowed," said Ncube.

He noted that residents, many of whom are migrant traders from countries like Mozambique or local workers in the manufacturing businesses, are paying up to US$25 a month in rent despite the absence of basic services.

"There's a real risk of infrastructure damage or worse when people are using gas and charcoal in a space not designed for housing," he added.

During a recent inspection, it was observed that residents washed their clothes and dishes at the entrance of the building, disposing of the water on the street. The presence of human waste in plastic bags further underscored the deteriorating sanitation situation.

Jairos Maropa, Secretary for Health Services in the Burombo area, described the situation as "a disaster waiting to happen."

"There are no toilets, no water. Wastewater is disposed of at the entrance of the building. People squat on benches or open areas to relieve themselves. If the operator is failing to manage the facility according to the lease agreement, it should be surrendered to the council and repurposed," he said.

Burombo Residents Chairperson Joyce Makhalima echoed these sentiments, saying the community was now bearing the burden of unauthorised activities.

"People wash clothes and dishes at the front of the building and dispose of water on the street. We've also seen human waste wrapped in plastic bags and thrown in the area. It's unhygienic and unacceptable," she said, adding that the site could be converted into a proper community market if the council cannot restore its original use.

Ward 8 Councillor Edwin Ndlovu confirmed that the matter had been brought up at a recent community meeting and was being handled by the city council.

"We are aware of the situation at Burombo. The residents have raised legitimate concerns. We've asked the council to review the lease and determine whether the terms are being followed," said Ndlovu.

The city council is yet to issue a formal response on what action it plans to take.

Source - Cite

