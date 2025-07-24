Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago
Business mogul Wicknell Chivayo has once again grabbed headlines after gifting a brand-new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 and USD50,000 in cash to popular street preacher Evangelist Trymore Muparinga, in a gesture that has drawn widespread attention and praise.

Evangelist Muparinga is a familiar sight in Harare's central business district, preaching passionately on the corner of 1st Street and Speke Avenue. Known for his dramatic delivery, sharp wit, and spiritually enriching sermons, he has attracted a loyal following over the years.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Chivayo expressed admiration for the preacher's humility, consistency, and unwavering commitment to Christ-centered teachings.

"There are voices that echo from pulpits and then there are voices that rise from the pavements," Chivayo wrote. "He speaks in a manner so simple, yet his words are pregnant with deep spiritual revelation…coated in polished humor and theatrics, yet deeply nourishing."

Chivayo praised Muparinga's refusal to chase fame or attack fellow preachers, commending his focus on love, discipline, and practical wisdom. He noted that despite offers to leave the street and pursue more lucrative platforms, the evangelist remained rooted in his calling.

Among Muparinga's teachings, Chivayo highlighted one that particularly resonated with him: a message urging Christians to balance spiritual devotion with practical effort.

"My favorite sermon by this unassuming Man of God revolved around how CHRISTIANS must WORK hard, as much as they PRAY hard. ‘Prayer haidzinge nhamo, indodzinga mweya wenhamo'… Indeed, ‘WE ARE NOT HEAVENLY MINDED TO BE EARTHLY USELESS!!!!' Ukashaya mari yekutenga chikafu unofira mu prayer," he quoted.

Chivayo's announcement of the gifts came at the end of the post.

"Please go and see Victor at Exquisite Motors on Monday and collect your brand-new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 that is fully paid for and ready for collection. In addition, you will receive USD50,000 in cash to support your growing ministry—whether to purchase instruments, set up equipment, or take the gospel to even greater heights," he wrote.

The businessman ended his post with a prayerful note: "May God continue blessing you abundantly."

The gesture is the latest in a string of high-profile donations by Chivayo, who has become known for his flamboyant generosity, often using social media to spotlight individuals he deems deserving of support.

Muparinga, who has yet to issue a public response, has long been seen as a symbol of grassroots evangelism in Zimbabwe, often preaching under the scorching sun or pouring rain to passersby in downtown Harare.

