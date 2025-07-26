Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Chicken Inn delivered a fiery performance and heaped misery on a lifeless Dynamos side with a commanding 3–0 victory in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League relegation six-pointer at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.Goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, and substitute Michael Charamba powered the Gamecocks to a deserved win, lifting them to 26 points on the table. In stark contrast, Dynamos remain marooned second from bottom with just 16 points and a worrying –15 goal difference.The defeat sparked chaos in the stands as furious DeMbare fans forced open exit gates at the Mpilo End with 15 minutes still on the clock, triggering a mini-stampede. Police intervened to restore order as tempers flared and supporters turned their anger on the club's leadership.Chicken Inn drew first blood in the 21st minute when Chikuhwa - on loan from Scottish side Scottland FC - smashed home from inside the box after a well-worked move. Bhebhe added the second on the stroke of half-time, converting a George Majika corner with a simple tap-in that left Dynamos rattled.The visitors' misery deepened just after the break when Charamba, introduced at halftime, calmly slotted past Tatenda Makoni to seal a dominant win. It could have been worse for Dynamos, had Chicken Inn been more ruthless in front of goal.Dynamos had moments of promise, particularly through Shadreck Nyahwa and Emmanuel Jalai, who whipped in dangerous crosses early on. But their forwards - Wisdom Mtasa, Tellmore Pio, and substitute Valentine Kadonzvo - all squandered gilt-edged opportunities.Chicken Inn's midfield bossed proceedings, with Joseph Tulani, Irvin Mukombwe, and Malvin Hwata consistently exposing Dynamos' fragile defence. Hwata nearly grabbed a fourth late in the first half after rounding the keeper but failed to convert into an empty net - a miss that underscored the chaotic and error-strewn Dynamos display.Tatenda Makoni in the Dynamos goal was left exposed repeatedly, while at the other end, Donovan Bernard produced a stunning reflex save to deny Kadonzvo midway through the second period.Speaking after the final whistle, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas showed visible relief as his side pulled clear of the danger zone. "It was a complete team effort. The boys knew what was at stake and they delivered," he said.For Dynamos, however, it was yet another dark chapter in a season fast spiralling out of control. With just a handful of games left and a toxic atmosphere brewing among supporters, the threat of relegation looms large for the Harare giants.As Chicken Inn fans celebrated wildly, a chilling silence gripped the Dynamos end - a silence that said everything about a club in crisis.Starting XIs:Chicken Inn: Donovan Bernard (gk), Malvin Hwata (Brian Muza 71′), Joseph Tulani (Brendon Rendo 60′), Walter Vuwa, Xolani Ndlovu, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Itai Mabhunu, George Majika, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Edward Musena 60′), Irvin Mukombwe, Lincoln Mangaira (Michael Charamba 46′)Dynamos: Tatenda Makoni (gk), Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo, Dennis Nhongo, Gumisai Mandivei, Shadreck Nyahwa, Tellmore Pio, Temptation Chiwunga (Alexander Mandinyenya 60′), Wisdom Mtasa (Enasio Perezo 46′), Frank Agyemang, Leeroy Mavunga (Valentine Kadonzvo 60′)Can Kaindu stop the bleeding or is DeMbare headed for the dustbin of PSL history?