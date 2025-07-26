Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A chilling wave of armed robberies has shaken Zimbabwe's second-largest city, with four shops - including three Sai Mart outlets and one Hamara store - hit in a string of co-ordinated attacks that have sparked public outrage and renewed fears over law enforcement effectiveness.The violent robberies, described by eyewitnesses as "like a movie scene," unfolded in quick succession across Entumbane, New Lobengula, and Nkulumane 11. At each location, heavily armed suspects stormed the stores, threatening staff and customers while looting cash and goods. In Entumbane, the targeted shop sits just metres from a police station, further highlighting the criminals' audacity and the fragility of public security in the city.Employees reported being terrorised at gunpoint, with one worker recounting the moment masked men burst in, ordering everyone to lie down while they emptied tills and shelves. "They had no fear," the employee said. "We thought it was a movie."The suspects used a blue Honda Fit hybrid as their getaway car - a vehicle with no number plates, which police say was spotted at multiple crime scenes. The lack of registration raises concerns that the robbers were either confident in their ability to evade detection or operating under some form of protection.Business leaders and residents are now demanding answers and action. "What's the point of a police station if criminals can strike right outside it and get away?" one Entumbane shopkeeper asked.The psychological impact of the attacks is mounting. Beyond the material losses, shop owners fear for the future of their businesses, while community members are increasingly anxious about their safety. The attacks risk undermining confidence in Bulawayo's local economy, already strained by broader national challenges.Security analysts say the level of planning involved - striking multiple branches of a single chain - suggests a well-organised criminal network. The robberies also shine a spotlight on the shortcomings in police visibility, patrol coverage, and intelligence-gathering capabilities.The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) armed robbery in 2023, in which staff were similarly attacked, remains fresh in the city's collective memory. That incident prompted calls for reform, but many now believe not enough was done to prevent further escalation."This cannot be allowed to become the norm," said one resident, who called on the government to treat urban security with the same urgency as other national priorities. "We are not at war - but it feels like we are under siege."Experts and community leaders are calling for a multi-faceted response. This includes increased police presence in hotspots, investment in surveillance infrastructure, community patrols, and tougher penalties for armed robbery. But many also point to the need for long-term solutions - tackling poverty, unemployment, and youth marginalisation that often fuel criminal activity.Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) representatives urged authorities to protect the backbone of the economy. "Small businesses can't survive in an environment of fear," said one ZNCC official. "We need decisive leadership, now."As Bulawayo reels from this disturbing crime wave, pressure is mounting on law enforcement to restore order and show that no criminal gang is beyond the reach of justice.Whether the city's authorities will step up to the challenge remains to be seen - but for many, the message is clear: Bulawayo is at a crossroads, and the time for action is now.