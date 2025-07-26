Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A chilling wave of armed robberies has shaken Zimbabwe's second-largest city, with four shops - including three Sai Mart outlets and one Hamara store - hit in a string of co-ordinated attacks that have sparked public outrage and renewed fears over law enforcement effectiveness.

The violent robberies, described by eyewitnesses as "like a movie scene," unfolded in quick succession across Entumbane, New Lobengula, and Nkulumane 11. At each location, heavily armed suspects stormed the stores, threatening staff and customers while looting cash and goods. In Entumbane, the targeted shop sits just metres from a police station, further highlighting the criminals' audacity and the fragility of public security in the city.

Employees reported being terrorised at gunpoint, with one worker recounting the moment masked men burst in, ordering everyone to lie down while they emptied tills and shelves. "They had no fear," the employee said. "We thought it was a movie."

The suspects used a blue Honda Fit hybrid as their getaway car - a vehicle with no number plates, which police say was spotted at multiple crime scenes. The lack of registration raises concerns that the robbers were either confident in their ability to evade detection or operating under some form of protection.

Business leaders and residents are now demanding answers and action. "What's the point of a police station if criminals can strike right outside it and get away?" one Entumbane shopkeeper asked.

The psychological impact of the attacks is mounting. Beyond the material losses, shop owners fear for the future of their businesses, while community members are increasingly anxious about their safety. The attacks risk undermining confidence in Bulawayo's local economy, already strained by broader national challenges.

Security analysts say the level of planning involved - striking multiple branches of a single chain - suggests a well-organised criminal network. The robberies also shine a spotlight on the shortcomings in police visibility, patrol coverage, and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) armed robbery in 2023, in which staff were similarly attacked, remains fresh in the city's collective memory. That incident prompted calls for reform, but many now believe not enough was done to prevent further escalation.

"This cannot be allowed to become the norm," said one resident, who called on the government to treat urban security with the same urgency as other national priorities. "We are not at war - but it feels like we are under siege."

Experts and community leaders are calling for a multi-faceted response. This includes increased police presence in hotspots, investment in surveillance infrastructure, community patrols, and tougher penalties for armed robbery. But many also point to the need for long-term solutions - tackling poverty, unemployment, and youth marginalisation that often fuel criminal activity.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) representatives urged authorities to protect the backbone of the economy. "Small businesses can't survive in an environment of fear," said one ZNCC official. "We need decisive leadership, now."

As Bulawayo reels from this disturbing crime wave, pressure is mounting on law enforcement to restore order and show that no criminal gang is beyond the reach of justice.

Whether the city's authorities will step up to the challenge remains to be seen - but for many, the message is clear: Bulawayo is at a crossroads, and the time for action is now.

Source - Sunday News
More on: #Armed, #Robbery, #Spree

Comments


Must Read

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man 'burns' daughter over unpaid lobola

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

12 hrs ago | 548 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

12 hrs ago | 486 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

13 hrs ago | 376 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

26 Jul 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1361 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

26 Jul 2025 at 17:54hrs | 318 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

26 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 666 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

26 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 1121 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

26 Jul 2025 at 15:15hrs | 928 Views

Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

26 Jul 2025 at 15:15hrs | 254 Views

Blood shortage crisis pushes Zimbabweans into debt

26 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 205 Views

Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

26 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 263 Views

Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

26 Jul 2025 at 15:13hrs | 569 Views

Harare drug kingpin convicted over 175kg of cannabis

26 Jul 2025 at 15:12hrs | 393 Views

'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

26 Jul 2025 at 15:12hrs | 216 Views

Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

26 Jul 2025 at 15:11hrs | 404 Views

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

26 Jul 2025 at 11:35hrs | 1682 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

26 Jul 2025 at 11:30hrs | 284 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:29hrs | 432 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

26 Jul 2025 at 11:28hrs | 125 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

26 Jul 2025 at 11:27hrs | 185 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

26 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 444 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 155 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 76 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

26 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 244 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

26 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 223 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

26 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 64 Views