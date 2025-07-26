GMB maize intake rises 100%

News / Local

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has recorded a 100 percent surge in maize intake between April 1 and July 24 this year, compared to the same period in 2024, signalling improved grain deliveries amidst increased funding and pricing incentives.According to figures released by the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), GMB has received 23,631 tonnes of maize so far this year, up from 12,175 tonnes during the corresponding period last year.Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said earlier this week that Treasury had mobilised ZiG137 million and US$13 million to pay farmers who have delivered maize to GMB. The parastatal is expected to begin disbursing the funds this week.The infusion of funds is anticipated to further boost deliveries in the coming weeks, with the marketing season expected to peak in August.GMB announced at the start of the 2025 marketing season that it would be buying maize and traditional grains at US$376.48 per tonne, soya bean at US$580, and sunflower at US$668.98 per tonne.Dr Reneth Mano, executive administrator of the Stockfeed Manufacturers Association of Zimbabwe, urged GMB to start paying farmers cash on delivery to rebuild trust and eliminate delays."For farmers to start trusting GMB again, it is important for the board to start paying cash on delivery to all farmers delivering maize for the strategic grain reserve (SGR) at all the 1,800 rural buying points," he said. "There are farmers who delivered maize and were not paid within the required 14 days."Prior to the fund injection, some farmers had expressed frustration over delayed payments, which exposed them to middlemen offering prices far below the cost of production. Desperate to meet financial obligations, many resorted to selling maize at prices ranging between US$200 and US$330 per tonne-well under the official price.Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa noted that payment delays were distorting the market and affecting the livelihoods of producers."It's a sad story for maize marketing as payment delays are pushing some desperate farmers to sell maize to whoever wants it at various prices," she said.Knowledge Transfer Africa CEO Dr Charles Dhewa echoed these concerns, stating that many farmers were stuck with grain and had given up on GMB due to delayed payments."Today, I had more than 100 calls from desperate farmers. They told me they are not selling to GMB because it's not paying on time. By the time payment is received, all opportunities would have disappeared," he said.Zimbabwe Agricultural Think Tank (Zatt) secretary general Mr Taruvinga Magwiroto criticised the rise of "makoronyera"-opportunistic middlemen-saying their actions were undermining policy efforts to support food security."In successful agricultural systems, policies are designed to promote production. If the burden of marketing is not lifted from the farmer, it discourages future production," Magwiroto said.He added that while the Government had liberalised grain marketing this season, it must ensure that farmers' profit margins are not eroded by unscrupulous market players.Meanwhile, combined maize intake by GMB, Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX), and other private buyers has increased 54 percent, rising from 98,726 tonnes in 2024 to 152,047 tonnes so far this year, AMA revealed.