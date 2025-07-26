Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's central business district has become the latest battleground in a simmering turf war over vending space, with ZANU PF-linked "space barons" accused of illegally converting municipal parking bays along George Silundika Street into informal trading stalls.

The takeover has sparked outrage, after makeshift vending structures were seen last week being erected directly on top of marked parking bays, effectively transforming prime vehicle space into bustling informal markets. Eyewitnesses alleged that vendors operating at the new sites were claiming political backing, with many asserting they had been allocated the stands by individuals connected to the ruling party.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart confirmed the developments in an interview on Sunday, voicing alarm at what he described as politically motivated encroachments on public space.

"We are aware of these developments and they have been discussed extensively within BCC," said Coltart. "There is undoubtedly a political element driving the illegal allocation of stands."

The mayor said the Bulawayo City Council had already initiated engagements with key government bodies to address the situation, including the office of the Provincial Affairs Minister and the local Joint Operations Command (JOC).

"We are actively speaking to the Provincial Minister and JOC requesting their cooperation in dealing with this exceptionally worrying development," Coltart added.

Efforts to reach ZANU PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Jabulani Sibanda for comment were unsuccessful.

The latest incidents echo a similar saga earlier this year along 5th Avenue, where vending stalls were reportedly seized by politically connected individuals. That situation prompted public uproar and accusations that the city's informal economy was being captured for private gain by individuals hiding behind political influence.

Despite a directive issued by the council earlier this year for all vendors to vacate undesignated spaces within the city centre, illegal vending has persisted. In both George Silundika and 5th Avenue, space barons allegedly continue to collect vending fees from traders, depriving the municipality of critical revenue.

City officials have said the growing trend of politically protected vending syndicates is undermining urban planning efforts and enforcement of municipal by-laws. Authorities have in recent months attempted to bring order by relocating informal traders to designated areas such as Egodini Mall and Bhaktas Mall, but with limited success.

Mayor Coltart has previously stated that clean-up operations must be conducted "humanely," noting the economic hardships facing many informal traders. However, the continued flouting of regulations and occupation of public infrastructure under the guise of political immunity has put the city under growing pressure to act.

Residents and business owners have voiced frustration over the deterioration of order in the CBD, warning that unchecked encroachment threatens to erode investor confidence and the overall image of the city.

Source - Southern Eye
