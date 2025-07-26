Man 'burns' daughter over unpaid lobola

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 45-year-old man from Chipinge has been sentenced to two years in prison after he viciously assaulted his brother's daughter during a family lobola ceremony, accusing her of living with a man without lobola being paid.Donald Dhunda was convicted of assault and appeared before Chipinge magistrate Nixon Mangoti, who sentenced him to two years behind bars. However, one year of the sentence was suspended on condition of good behaviour, meaning Dhunda will serve an effective 12 months.The court heard that the incident occurred on July 20, when the Dhunda family had gathered to celebrate a lobola ceremony for one of the complainant's younger sisters. During the festivities, the complainant was sent by her aunt to buy groceries at a local shop.On her way, she encountered Dhunda, who was drinking beer with friends. He berated her for attending the lobola function, accusing her of cohabiting with a man who had not paid any bride price.The complainant reportedly ignored him and continued with her errand. However, later that night, tensions flared when Dhunda confronted her again at the homestead. In a violent outburst, he picked up a burning log and pressed it against her right cheek and chest, inflicting serious burns.He went on to strike her several times with a wooden log, leaving her bruised and traumatised. The victim later reported the matter to the police, leading to Dhunda's arrest and subsequent prosecution.Magistrate Mangoti condemned the assault as both cruel and unjustified, especially during a family gathering meant to celebrate unity.