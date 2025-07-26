Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo descended into chaos on Sunday afternoon after enraged Dynamos supporters turned violent, attacking the team bus and shattering its windscreen outside Barbourfields Stadium. The riot followed a devastating 3–0 defeat to Chicken Inn - a result that pushed DeMbare deeper into relegation danger.

Tempers boiled over shortly after the final whistle, with scores of frustrated fans storming the area near the players' exit. In a stunning display of anger, stones were hurled at the Dynamos bus, forcing the players and technical staff to retreat under heavy police protection.

One fan, believed to have thrown the stone that cracked the windscreen, was quickly apprehended by riot police. However, the arrest did little to calm the escalating tension, as dozens of furious blue-and-white clad supporters gathered in front of Barbourfields Police Station demanding accountability from club leadership.

"There's no way the bus is moving now," said a visibly shaken Dynamos official. "We are waiting until it is completely clear and safe. Right now, tempers are still high."

The defeat - a humiliating blow in what was billed as a must-win match - was the latest in a series of disappointing performances that have infuriated Dynamos fans. Chicken Inn dominated proceedings at Emagumeni, exposing Dynamos' defensive frailties and leaving supporters feeling betrayed.

"They've embarrassed the jersey," fumed one supporter. "We travelled all the way to watch this rubbish and they just gave up!"

Despite police efforts to disperse the crowd, the mob remained within missile-throwing range of the bus, backing up only about 100 metres while chanting and shouting threats. Officers in full riot gear maintained a heavy presence around the stadium and the police station to prevent further escalation.

Sunday's violence reflects growing dissatisfaction among the Dynamos faithful, who have watched their team slide toward the relegation zone amid leadership uncertainty and disappointing results. The tension off the field now mirrors the disarray on it - and unless something changes quickly, the chaos could deepen further.

Source - B-Metro
