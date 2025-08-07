Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo councillors have raised alarm over the deepening water crisis in the city, warning that the situation poses serious risks to residents' livelihoods and the city's long-term development.During a full council meeting held Wednesday at the council chambers, Ward 25 Councillor Aleck Ndlovu described the water situation as a "life and death" matter that could determine the city's future."This is a life and death matter. The availability of water to the residents will determine the future of this city, the very existence of its residents and the prospects of the development," said Ndlovu.He blamed the crisis on a combination of poor rainfall and obsolete infrastructure, saying these factors were undermining investment prospects in Bulawayo."When we talk about investments, these are some of the factors considered. We all know we did not have a good rainfall season. Our dams did not fill up to optimum levels. Despite that, we still have issues to do with obsolete infrastructure—the leaks, the bursts. Non-revenue water in general is making our situation worse," he added.Ndlovu also criticised the slow pace of underground water exploration and urged the city to do more to seek hydrological and geological expertise."We seem to be taking our foot off the pedal when it comes to underground water exploration. We should be talking about it in this report with invitations of expressions of interest from people who are doing those studies so that we can guarantee ourselves a constant supply of water," he said.Ward 5 Councillor Dumisani Nkomo echoed the concerns and called for an update on the city's wastewater capacities and potential reuse."If we can have an update on our wastewater as well—on the current capacities, what is available, the potential, and what that potential can do for the city as well," Nkomo said.Adding to the debate, Ward 3 Councillor Mxolisi Mahlangu raised concerns over the city's high level of non-revenue water—water lost through leaks, bursts, and theft before reaching households."We cannot talk about water pigmentation strategies minus the quantified non-revenue water we continue to lose all the time. I think it's unfair to stick to 45 percent and 48 percent all the time," Mahlangu argued.He stressed the need for accurate data and tracking systems to reflect improvements made in infrastructure repairs."The non-revenue water must speak to the repaired parts because I am very much aware that there are areas where we have done well in repairing water pipes, and we cannot continue to have non-revenue water sitting on those percentages. We must have a system that is able to give us accurate feedback," he added.Ward 18 Councillor Felix Madzana expressed frustration over delayed pipe repairs, citing chronic shortages of resources."If a report is sent to the team which is supposed to be attending to the damages of pipes, the report must be made to the councillor. Whenever we make these reports we've been told there's no car, there is no money, and this has been the same issue for the past two years. Can the council acquire resources so that these leaks are attended to in time," Madzana said.In response, Mayor David Coltart acknowledged the challenges and highlighted that a computerised reporting system was in place to track maintenance requests."My understanding is that there is a computer system whereby reports are inputted to a computer and are given a number. That means it must be possible to track those reports," said Coltart.He said councillors should be able to monitor progress using the system and receive updates on the status of their reports."We should have a mechanism that councillors can access so that they don't just make the report but they can see what's happening regarding the report," the mayor said.The city of Bulawayo is currently facing one of its worst water supply challenges in years, with many suburbs experiencing extended dry spells and strict rationing, prompting urgent calls for both immediate solutions and long-term investment in water security.