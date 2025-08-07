Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo councillors have raised alarm over the deepening water crisis in the city, warning that the situation poses serious risks to residents' livelihoods and the city's long-term development.

During a full council meeting held Wednesday at the council chambers, Ward 25 Councillor Aleck Ndlovu described the water situation as a "life and death" matter that could determine the city's future.

"This is a life and death matter. The availability of water to the residents will determine the future of this city, the very existence of its residents and the prospects of the development," said Ndlovu.

He blamed the crisis on a combination of poor rainfall and obsolete infrastructure, saying these factors were undermining investment prospects in Bulawayo.

"When we talk about investments, these are some of the factors considered. We all know we did not have a good rainfall season. Our dams did not fill up to optimum levels. Despite that, we still have issues to do with obsolete infrastructure—the leaks, the bursts. Non-revenue water in general is making our situation worse," he added.

Ndlovu also criticised the slow pace of underground water exploration and urged the city to do more to seek hydrological and geological expertise.

"We seem to be taking our foot off the pedal when it comes to underground water exploration. We should be talking about it in this report with invitations of expressions of interest from people who are doing those studies so that we can guarantee ourselves a constant supply of water," he said.

Ward 5 Councillor Dumisani Nkomo echoed the concerns and called for an update on the city's wastewater capacities and potential reuse.

"If we can have an update on our wastewater as well—on the current capacities, what is available, the potential, and what that potential can do for the city as well," Nkomo said.

Adding to the debate, Ward 3 Councillor Mxolisi Mahlangu raised concerns over the city's high level of non-revenue water—water lost through leaks, bursts, and theft before reaching households.

"We cannot talk about water pigmentation strategies minus the quantified non-revenue water we continue to lose all the time. I think it's unfair to stick to 45 percent and 48 percent all the time," Mahlangu argued.

He stressed the need for accurate data and tracking systems to reflect improvements made in infrastructure repairs.

"The non-revenue water must speak to the repaired parts because I am very much aware that there are areas where we have done well in repairing water pipes, and we cannot continue to have non-revenue water sitting on those percentages. We must have a system that is able to give us accurate feedback," he added.

Ward 18 Councillor Felix Madzana expressed frustration over delayed pipe repairs, citing chronic shortages of resources.

"If a report is sent to the team which is supposed to be attending to the damages of pipes, the report must be made to the councillor. Whenever we make these reports we've been told there's no car, there is no money, and this has been the same issue for the past two years. Can the council acquire resources so that these leaks are attended to in time," Madzana said.

In response, Mayor David Coltart acknowledged the challenges and highlighted that a computerised reporting system was in place to track maintenance requests.

"My understanding is that there is a computer system whereby reports are inputted to a computer and are given a number. That means it must be possible to track those reports," said Coltart.

He said councillors should be able to monitor progress using the system and receive updates on the status of their reports.

"We should have a mechanism that councillors can access so that they don't just make the report but they can see what's happening regarding the report," the mayor said.

The city of Bulawayo is currently facing one of its worst water supply challenges in years, with many suburbs experiencing extended dry spells and strict rationing, prompting urgent calls for both immediate solutions and long-term investment in water security.

Source - cite

Must Read

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

16 mins ago | 4 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

47 mins ago | 13 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

49 mins ago | 21 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Tagwirei not active on social media

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Retailer fined for selling fong kong maize meal

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man mourns non-existent baby, nearly buries a doll

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Former CCC MP jailed

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

NSSA renews pension certificates

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Powertel, Dandemutande 7-year deadlock broken

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal US$55m technical cooperation agreement

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZICC labels corruption a Human Rights Violation

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Court reinstates ex-Lobels bread foreman

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

WhatsApp takes down 6.8 million accounts

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zida launches eRegulations portal

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's brief gold coin revival ends with little impact

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

9 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe revises upwards agric sector growth to 21.1%

9 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare residents outraged over ban on pre-used clothes sales

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

20 hrs ago | 437 Views

Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

20 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

20 hrs ago | 248 Views

Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

20 hrs ago | 286 Views

Police warn Bulawayo school children against gang fights

20 hrs ago | 280 Views

Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 479 Views