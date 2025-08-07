Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A veteran Bulawayo teacher has been fined US$100 after a classroom discipline session turned into a criminal assault case.Precious Gumede (59), of SOS Primary School, was convicted by Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube for striking a Grade Three pupil 12 times on the back of his hands with a wooden ruler. The alleged offence stemmed from the child "making noise" during lessons.Gumede pleaded not guilty, but the court found her guilty after hearing evidence that the child sustained visible injuries. A medical report confirming the wounds was produced as part of the prosecution's case.Magistrate Ncube ruled that Gumede had exceeded her authority and violated the ban on corporal punishment in schools."She should have simply cautioned the child instead of physically assaulting him," he said. Gumede will serve three months in prison if she fails to pay the fine, with two months suspended for five years on condition she does not commit a similar offence.The court also heard a victim impact statement from the child's guardian, who said the incident had left the boy traumatised and had drained household resources."The child is now afraid to go to school. I spent a lot of money on medication and that money was meant to buy food and cater for other expenses such as transport fares and rates at home," the guardian said.The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has repeatedly warned that physical discipline is prohibited in schools, but some educators continue to defy the directive.Sources at SOS Primary School told B-Metro that the case has divided opinion among parents and teachers. Some see it as a much-needed warning to abandon outdated practices, while others argue that banning corporal punishment entirely has fuelled indiscipline among pupils."You can't go around beating kids like it's 1985. Times have changed. Teachers must adapt or risk jail," one parent said.Another parent defended stricter discipline: "A firm hand is always necessary with children. It benefits them and society to learn that every action has consequences."It remains unclear whether SOS Primary School will take internal disciplinary action against Gumede.