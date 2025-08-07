Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's banking sector has reported a steep drop in earnings for the first half of 2025, with aggregate profits plunging to ZiG5,0 billion (US$184,07 million) from ZiG10,4 billion (US$760,37 million) in the same period last year, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) mid-term monetary policy statement released yesterday.

The figures highlight the economic headwinds hitting multiple sectors, although the RBZ insisted that banks remain "safe and sound" on the back of strong financial soundness indicators.

While total assets, loans and deposits rose sharply, profitability and capital efficiency worsened. Total sector assets increased 147% to ZiG191,82 billion, while net profit fell by 76% to ZiG4,96 billion. The first quarter bore the brunt of the slowdown.

The asset base remained heavily concentrated in loans and advances, which made up 32,9% of total assets by June 30. Return on assets and return on equity dropped significantly, while capital buffers weakened. The capital adequacy ratio fell from 46,15% in June 2024 to 33,81% in June 2025, and the Tier 1 capital ratio declined from 40,13% to 25,28%.

Loans and advances grew 146% to ZiG67,51 billion, and deposits rose 159% to ZiG112,77 billion. Foreign currency loans dominated at 88,4% of the total, with agriculture, manufacturing and distribution taking the largest shares. The non-performing loan ratio improved slightly to 2,90% from 3,37% in December 2024, while the loans-to-deposits ratio held steady between 56% and 59%.

The RBZ kept the policy rate unchanged at 35%, despite calls from the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and other stakeholders for a cut to improve access to affordable credit. ZNCC has warned that high lending rates — ranging from 40% to 47% — and a slow rollout of the Targeted Finance Facility (TFF) have left small businesses struggling.

"Given the high annual inflation and the need to anchor inflation expectations, the current bank policy rate at 35% is assessed to be still appropriate, and supportive of stability and growth," the RBZ said, adding that rates would only be reduced once inflation consistently falls below the policy rate.

The central bank also retained the 70% foreign currency retention threshold for exporters, tying any review to its forthcoming de-dollarisation roadmap under the National Development Strategy II (NDS2). RBZ said work on redesigned and improved ZiG banknotes was progressing well.

Meanwhile, the microfinance sector recorded aggregate equity of ZiG3,77 billion, down slightly from March 2025 levels. Total microfinance loans increased 6,52% to ZiG6,37 billion, but the RBZ flagged high credit risk, noting that the top 30 lenders control 86,76% of the market. Deposit-taking microfinance institutions saw deposits rise 34,81% to ZiG2,13 billion, with 90,68% in foreign currency.

The RBZ said it will continue to monitor inflation, exchange rates and economic activity before adjusting policy, while also intensifying market conduct checks to ensure microfinance institutions comply with client protection standards.

Source - The Independent
More on: #RBZ, #Bank, #Profits

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

4 mins ago | 0 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

6 mins ago | 1 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Kariba water level declines

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

23 mins ago | 7 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

33 mins ago | 16 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

37 mins ago | 29 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

41 mins ago | 26 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

44 mins ago | 8 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

12 hrs ago | 831 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

13 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

15 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

16 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

16 hrs ago | 122 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

16 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

16 hrs ago | 210 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

17 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

17 hrs ago | 435 Views

Tagwirei not active on social media

17 hrs ago | 456 Views

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 597 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

19 hrs ago | 359 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

19 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

19 hrs ago | 161 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

19 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 666 Views

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

20 hrs ago | 136 Views

Retailer fined for selling fong kong maize meal

20 hrs ago | 268 Views

Man mourns non-existent baby, nearly buries a doll

20 hrs ago | 627 Views

Former CCC MP jailed

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

20 hrs ago | 260 Views

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

23 hrs ago | 498 Views

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

23 hrs ago | 152 Views