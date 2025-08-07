Latest News Editor's Choice


Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

A 12-year-old girl from Chitakatira, Mutare, is battling for her life at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital after sustaining severe burns while rescuing three young relatives from a raging house fire.

Choice Mutowo, a Grade Six pupil at Chitakatira Primary School, suffered extensive injuries when she braved the flames to save her nieces - Pretty Mufabeni (5) and Nishas Ndima (2) - and nephew Nigel Ndima (10) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 5am as the four children slept. According to family members, Choice had fetched a gas stove from the main house to prepare porridge but accidentally placed it too close to her blankets. She reportedly fell asleep after lighting it, only to wake up to flames consuming her bedding.

Despite already being burnt, Choice managed to throw the stove outside and escape. But upon realising the other children were trapped inside, she ran back through the inferno - rescuing each child in turn.

"She picked Pretty up and carried her out, then broke a window to help Nigel jump out before pulling little Nishas from under the bed," said Ms Sinikiwe Mufabeni, Pretty's mother. "That last rescue left her with the worst injuries."

Choice and Pretty remain hospitalised, requiring skin grafts and costly daily medication. Nigel and Nishas, who suffered less severe burns and cuts, have been discharged and are recovering at home.

The family, already struggling financially, says treatment costs are beyond their means. Pretty's medication alone costs about US$30 per day. "I stay with my husband, who is elderly and unwell, our two daughters and 10 grandchildren," said Choice's mother, Mrs Jane Mufabeni Mutowo. "We need help for the hospital procedures and medicine."

Her father, Mr Lovemore Mutowo, praised his daughter's courage. "I could not reach the children myself, but she did what I could not. She saved all of them."

On Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Manicaland Women's Network visited the family, donating clothes, blankets, food, furniture and contributing to medical bills. "We were touched by her bravery," said the network's chairperson, Chief Superintendent Estina Chikonzo. "The family still needs more support, especially for hospital fees."

The Mutowo and Mufabeni families are appealing to well-wishers for assistance to fund ongoing treatment and rehabilitation for the two injured girls.

Source - Manica Post
