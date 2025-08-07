Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The National Heroes Acre is alive with activity as both local and international visitors flock to the historic shrine in anticipation of the upcoming Heroes Day holiday. The national monument, currently undergoing expansion and refurbishment, offers a meaningful opportunity for Zimbabweans and tourists alike to honour the country's esteemed heroes and heroines who shaped the nation's path to independence.

Since its establishment, the National Heroes Acre has become the final resting place for 191 individuals recognised for their contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation and development. Among them, 17 are heroines, reflecting the important role women played in the country's history.

During a guided tour, resident curator Rumbidzai Bvira confirmed that visitor numbers have significantly increased as the nation prepares for the 2025 Heroes Day commemorations.

"August is our busiest month as many primary and secondary schools organise educational excursions to the shrine," Ms Bvira said. "We have observed visits from schools as far away as Bulawayo, highlighting the monument's importance in fostering national pride among young Zimbabweans."

The shrine is open daily, including weekends and public holidays, allowing unrestricted access for all to pay their respects.

Among the visitors was Ian Christon, who was moved by the graves of liberation icons such as Cde Herbert Chitepo and former Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, whose 26th death anniversary falls this year.

"This is my first visit. We have been touring the country this past week, and we felt it fitting to come here given Heroes Day is next week," Mr Christon said.

The mausoleum of the late former President Robert Mugabe also drew attention from visitors, underscoring the site's significance as a centre of national memory.

Young visitors like Buhle, a pupil, expressed joy at the experience. "I learnt a lot today and am glad to visit the shrine. I even took pictures to show my parents," she said.

Preparations for the main Heroes Day event at the National Heroes Acre are in their final stages. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to present national flags to the families of newly declared National Heroes, including Cde Benjamin Burombo, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Lameck Francisco Mutanda, Cde John Mbedzi, and Cde Jairos Jiri.

An estimated 223 families of heroes and heroines are expected to attend the commemorations, underscoring the nationwide significance of the event.

In response to growing demand for burial space, Government has embarked on major expansion and renovation works at the National Heroes Acre. The project, which will take three to four months to complete, includes developing additional burial sites and upgrading infrastructure.

Civil works on the eastern and western wings, repairs to ablution and lighting facilities, and the installation of a new water feature designed to enhance the shrine's peaceful ambiance are all underway.

Provincial Heroes Acres are also receiving upgrades. At Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West, improvements including modern ablution blocks with VIP sections, new guardrooms, security fencing, and beautification efforts were completed ahead of schedule.

As the nation prepares to commemorate its heroes, the National Heroes Acre stands as a vibrant testament to Zimbabwe's history, resilience, and ongoing journey toward unity and progress.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Acre, #Tourists, #Visit

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

4 mins ago | 0 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

6 mins ago | 2 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

17 mins ago | 3 Views

Kariba water level declines

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

23 mins ago | 7 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

34 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

35 mins ago | 8 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

38 mins ago | 29 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

41 mins ago | 26 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

44 mins ago | 8 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

12 hrs ago | 831 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

13 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

15 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

16 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

16 hrs ago | 122 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

16 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

16 hrs ago | 210 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

17 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

17 hrs ago | 435 Views

Tagwirei not active on social media

17 hrs ago | 456 Views

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 597 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

19 hrs ago | 359 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

19 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

19 hrs ago | 161 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

19 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 666 Views

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

20 hrs ago | 136 Views

Retailer fined for selling fong kong maize meal

20 hrs ago | 268 Views

Man mourns non-existent baby, nearly buries a doll

20 hrs ago | 627 Views

Former CCC MP jailed

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

20 hrs ago | 260 Views

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

23 hrs ago | 498 Views

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

23 hrs ago | 152 Views