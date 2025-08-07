Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The National Heroes Acre is alive with activity as both local and international visitors flock to the historic shrine in anticipation of the upcoming Heroes Day holiday. The national monument, currently undergoing expansion and refurbishment, offers a meaningful opportunity for Zimbabweans and tourists alike to honour the country's esteemed heroes and heroines who shaped the nation's path to independence.Since its establishment, the National Heroes Acre has become the final resting place for 191 individuals recognised for their contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation and development. Among them, 17 are heroines, reflecting the important role women played in the country's history.During a guided tour, resident curator Rumbidzai Bvira confirmed that visitor numbers have significantly increased as the nation prepares for the 2025 Heroes Day commemorations."August is our busiest month as many primary and secondary schools organise educational excursions to the shrine," Ms Bvira said. "We have observed visits from schools as far away as Bulawayo, highlighting the monument's importance in fostering national pride among young Zimbabweans."The shrine is open daily, including weekends and public holidays, allowing unrestricted access for all to pay their respects.Among the visitors was Ian Christon, who was moved by the graves of liberation icons such as Cde Herbert Chitepo and former Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, whose 26th death anniversary falls this year."This is my first visit. We have been touring the country this past week, and we felt it fitting to come here given Heroes Day is next week," Mr Christon said.The mausoleum of the late former President Robert Mugabe also drew attention from visitors, underscoring the site's significance as a centre of national memory.Young visitors like Buhle, a pupil, expressed joy at the experience. "I learnt a lot today and am glad to visit the shrine. I even took pictures to show my parents," she said.Preparations for the main Heroes Day event at the National Heroes Acre are in their final stages. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to present national flags to the families of newly declared National Heroes, including Cde Benjamin Burombo, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Lameck Francisco Mutanda, Cde John Mbedzi, and Cde Jairos Jiri.An estimated 223 families of heroes and heroines are expected to attend the commemorations, underscoring the nationwide significance of the event.In response to growing demand for burial space, Government has embarked on major expansion and renovation works at the National Heroes Acre. The project, which will take three to four months to complete, includes developing additional burial sites and upgrading infrastructure.Civil works on the eastern and western wings, repairs to ablution and lighting facilities, and the installation of a new water feature designed to enhance the shrine's peaceful ambiance are all underway.Provincial Heroes Acres are also receiving upgrades. At Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West, improvements including modern ablution blocks with VIP sections, new guardrooms, security fencing, and beautification efforts were completed ahead of schedule.As the nation prepares to commemorate its heroes, the National Heroes Acre stands as a vibrant testament to Zimbabwe's history, resilience, and ongoing journey toward unity and progress.