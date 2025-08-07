Latest News Editor's Choice


Kariba water level declines

by Staff reporter
Lake Kariba is recording a steady drop in water levels, closing the latest monitoring period at 478,77 metres as of August 5, 2025, according to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).

This represents about 22,88% of usable storage capacity — a marked improvement from 10,35% recorded during the same period last year, but still well below optimal levels.

In a statement, ZRA attributed the decline to reduced inflows from the upper catchment.

"The water level in Lake Kariba is steadily declining, mainly due to reduced inflows from the upper catchment. This seasonal drop is normal for this time of the year and is expected to continue until the onset of the next rainy season," the authority said.

Lake Kariba, created by the Kariba Dam along the Zambezi River between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is designed to operate between 475,50 metres and 488,50 metres to ensure optimal hydropower generation.

Although the current level remains within this operational range, experts warn that the trend highlights ongoing challenges around water availability and the long-term sustainability of power generation.

The ZRA noted that the steady decline is part of a wider pattern linked to climate variability and increased water use along the Zambezi. This has raised concerns for both energy planners and communities that rely on the lake for fishing, irrigation, and tourism.

Hydropower stations on both sides of the dam — Kariba North Bank in Zambia and Kariba South in Zimbabwe — depend heavily on the lake's capacity to maintain steady electricity output. Continued drops could force generation adjustments, as has happened during previous low-water episodes.

Authorities are expected to issue further updates as the dry season progresses and before the onset of the 2025/26 rains.

