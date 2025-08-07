Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo hit by wave of lithium battery fires

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
Lithium batteries meant to power homes are instead turning them into death traps, as a surge of fires linked to poorly installed solar systems sweeps across Bulawayo.

So far this year, 10 homes have been destroyed and one life lost. Added to the 32 lithium-related fires recorded in 2024, the total number of incidents now stands at a staggering 42, according to Bulawayo Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer, Mhlangano Moyo.

The most recent blaze struck Cowdray Park on Monday, 4 August, when a house suddenly erupted in flames in broad daylight.

"The fire concentrated in one bedroom where items like the bed, wardrobe and suitcases were destroyed," Moyo said. "The cause was an overheated solar system. A gel battery exploded due to poor workmanship and the use of exposed wiring."

The occupants were not home at the time.

"We were at school and only found out when neighbours called us. By the time we arrived, the fire brigade and neighbours were trying to put out the flames," a family member recalled.

The Cowdray Park incident follows a series of similar disasters. On 24 May, a maid in Pumula was hospitalised after lithium batteries exploded in her room, engulfing it in flames. That same month, a fire in Burnside destroyed the home of Mr George, a Greek investor, after his solar batteries exploded - causing an estimated US$350,000 in damages.

Moyo warned that most of the fires are preventable.

"These incidents are avoidable. Most are caused by poor installation, substandard materials, and overcharging the batteries. People are using solar installers who cut corners and risk lives."

He urged residents to buy lithium batteries from reputable manufacturers, hire certified electricians for installations, install safety alarms, and regularly check battery health to avoid overcharging.

What should be a clean, reliable energy solution is, for many families, becoming a source of destruction and grief.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

28 mins ago | 4 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

1 hr ago | 89 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chillmaster back in court

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kariba water level declines

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

21 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

21 hrs ago | 767 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

24 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

24 hrs ago | 436 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

07 Aug 2025 at 17:25hrs | 305 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

07 Aug 2025 at 17:16hrs | 425 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

07 Aug 2025 at 17:14hrs | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

07 Aug 2025 at 17:12hrs | 133 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

07 Aug 2025 at 17:10hrs | 320 Views

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

07 Aug 2025 at 16:48hrs | 252 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

07 Aug 2025 at 16:23hrs | 30 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

07 Aug 2025 at 16:20hrs | 387 Views