Zimbabwe tightens Mpox surveillance at borders

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has intensified disease surveillance and screening at all ports of entry in response to renewed global outbreaks of Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, even though no new local cases have been recorded so far this year.

The move follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) reaffirmation that Mpox remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), with outbreaks persisting in parts of Africa, including some SADC countries, increasing the risk of cross-border transmission.

Mpox is a viral disease related to smallpox and spreads mainly through close physical contact, particularly in households and healthcare settings without adequate protective measures. While it has traditionally been endemic in certain African regions, recent cases have been reported in non-endemic countries, fuelling renewed global concern.

Ministry of Health and Child Care spokesperson, Mr Donald Mujiri, said the country's experience with the disease in 2024 had kept health authorities vigilant.

"While Zimbabwe currently has no confirmed cases of Mpox, its resurgence has been noted in several regions, including non-endemic countries," said Mr Mujiri. "We are guided by WHO recommendations and have strengthened our surveillance mechanisms to quickly detect and respond to any suspected cases."

Zimbabwe confirmed its first two Mpox cases in October 2024 - an 11-year-old Harare boy who had returned from South Africa and a 24-year-old Mberengwa man who had travelled to Tanzania. Both were placed in home isolation and later recovered fully.

The 2024 outbreak triggered the activation of the Mpox Preparedness and Response Plan, which included training healthcare workers, distributing protective equipment, intensifying awareness campaigns, and strengthening border controls.

Mr Mujiri urged the public to remain vigilant and observe preventative measures.

"Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms such as rashes or lesions, and do not share personal items," he said. "Good hygiene, mask-wearing in close-contact settings, and avoiding contact with wild animals are critical in preventing the spread of Mpox."

The Ministry also advised citizens to thoroughly cook food - especially meat - and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility.

Source - The Herald
