Bulawayo commissions 650 serviced stands

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC), in partnership with Enock Construction and Earth Moving Equipment, will on Friday commission 650 fully serviced stands in Mahatshula East suburb, marking the final phase of a major housing development project.The initiative is expected to ease the city's ballooning housing backlog, which currently stands at more than 125 000 applicants, while promoting sustainable urban growth. Last year, 115 stands were commissioned as part of the same project.Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart praised the collaboration between BCC and its private sector partners, describing it as a model for effective housing delivery."We are always happy when we partner with private developers to commission the stands as they are a testament that the city's initiative of public-private partnerships in housing development is yielding good results," Clr Coltart said.He reaffirmed the city's vision to provide quality housing that improves residents' quality of life and fosters pride in their communities.In addition to expanding housing access, BCC is exploring innovative, climate-resilient construction technologies to enhance the sustainability of future housing projects in line with global best practices.