Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bales smuggle more than jackets into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
SECOND-HAND clothes are now off the streets - and Government says the crackdown is about much more than fashion trends.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe told Bulawayo City councillors and management on Friday that the ban on selling used clothes is part of a wider operation to dismantle drug trafficking networks using the trade as cover.

Earlier this week, Garwe announced a nationwide prohibition on second-hand clothing sales and night vending, following last October's import ban on used garments by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

"The bales coming into the country are hiding drugs. Some are even bringing in bed bugs - we saw that in Harare recently," Garwe said.

He warned that the influx of cheap used clothing had decimated Zimbabwe's cotton industry, shutting down once-thriving Bulawayo clothing factories and throwing thousands out of work.

The Minister described the illicit trade as a security threat, noting that some vendors operate like "slippery operators" who constantly change locations to evade authorities.

"These are the people bringing drugs into our communities," he said. "Night vending and second-hand clothes stalls are being used as a cover for cartels feeding the substance abuse crisis destroying our children."

Garwe emphasised that Government values legitimate vendors for their contribution to the economy, but vowed that those abusing vending to traffic drugs would face the full force of the law.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Bales, #Smuggle, #Jackets

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo commissions 650 serviced stands

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe tightens Mpox surveillance at borders

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo hit by wave of lithium battery fires

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

10 mins ago | 0 Views

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

34 mins ago | 5 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chillmaster back in court

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

9 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

9 hrs ago | 217 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Kariba water level declines

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

21 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

21 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

24 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

07 Aug 2025 at 17:43hrs | 437 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

07 Aug 2025 at 17:25hrs | 307 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

07 Aug 2025 at 17:16hrs | 425 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

07 Aug 2025 at 17:14hrs | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

07 Aug 2025 at 17:12hrs | 133 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

07 Aug 2025 at 17:10hrs | 320 Views