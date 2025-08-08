Latest News Editor's Choice


Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

by Staff reporter
What began as a seemingly ordinary lovers' visit spiraled into a brutal assault when the discovery of several used condoms in a man's bedroom ignited suspicions of infidelity and triggered a violent attack.

Sakhile Mpofu (22) and her brother Somandla Moyo (25) are now in police custody after allegedly beating up Sakhile's boyfriend, Never Mukuli (32), in a fit of rage and family honour gone awry.

The incident took place in Village 3, Mncwazini area, on the evening of 25 July 2025.

According to court papers, the confrontation started when the trio was gathered at Somandla's homestead. Tensions reportedly flared after Somandla, unhappy that Mukuli had not formally married his sister, confronted him about the relationship.

In an effort to resolve the dispute, the parties agreed to move to Mukuli's home, where he handed over an undisclosed amount of money to Somandla as a form of compensation.

However, the situation escalated rapidly when Sakhile entered Mukuli's bedroom and discovered several used condoms scattered on the floor. According to reports, she flew into a rage, demanding answers that Mukuli failed to provide.

"The sight of multiple used condoms suggested more than a single betrayal. Sakhile began to imagine what had transpired in her absence and lost control," a police source close to the investigation said.

What followed was a heated argument and physical confrontation between the couple. Sakhile reportedly slapped Mukuli repeatedly before the altercation turned into a full-blown fight.

Alarmed by the scene, her brother Somandla intervened – not to stop the fight, but to join in. He allegedly picked up a log and struck Mukuli several times on the face and back, leaving him with visible facial injuries and severe back pain.

Mukuli later filed a report at Figtree Police Station, prompting the arrest of the siblings.

They appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing assault charges. The two were remanded in custody until August 13 and were not asked to plead.

Sheila Nyathi prosecuted.

Source - B-Metro
