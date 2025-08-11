Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

News / Local

by Gideon Madzikatidze

BULAWAYO - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has requested authorities from the country's ten provinces to mobilise US$280,000 (each), which is earmarked for the construction of state-of-the-art drugs and substances rehabilitation headquarters and their respective provincial centres countrywide, an amount totalling US$2,800,000.Addressing church leaders in Bulawayo over the weekend during an ordination and consecration of over fifty-two (52) church leaders under the Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) banner, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube has announced to indigenous churches that the government is mobilising resources towards construction of a national and respective provincial facilities which cater for the rehabilitation of drugs and substances abuse survivors or victims."In its quest to fight and recover from the effects of drugs and substances abuse scourge, President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa has requested that each province should raise US$250,000 for establishment of a provincial rehabilitation facility to accommodate victims of drugs and substances abuse plus another US$30,000 to be contributed towards construction of state-of-the-art national rehabilitation headquarters," Ncube said."We need to make sure that as a province, we raise such amount within a shortest possible time to ensure that President's vision and policies meant to reduce the effects of drugs and substances abuse amongst survivors is realised and successfully implemented," Ncube remarked.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa recently opened Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Mbare, Harare, a facility to show her commitment in the fight against drugs and substance abuse effects."This facility I am launching today demonstrates a model rehabilitation framework to mitigate the health, education, and empowerment challenges faced by children and youths who abuse drugs and substances in Zimbabwe," she said then."This skills and rehabilitation centre is an ostensive expression of my heartfelt motherly love, deeply rooted in the spirit of shared empathy, compassion and maternal love shared in our nation," she said.