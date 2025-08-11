Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo
Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube has sensationally alleged that Zimbabwe's second largest city has recorded a worrisome surge in both under age (juvenile) mothers and bulky women's involvement in drugs trafficking which has dented supposed economic transformation.

Speaking in Bulawayo during the ordination and consecration of over fifty-two (52) church leaders from the Council for Churches in Africa (CCA), Minister Ncube pleaded with clergymen to tirelessly work towards socio-cultural rot revamp amongst communities, which she described as in dire need for spiritual cleansing amongst all demographics.

"Am happy that today's ordination ceremony marks an additional number of clergymen who will be responsible for revamping our socio-cultural rot which has ravaged our province amongst all demographic groups. Our province has been hit by surge in social, spiritual and cultural rot which has seen a worrisome spike in juvenile mothers, and meanwhile, my province recorded over 500 juvenile mothers from as young as 13-year-olds giving birth," Ncube said.

"I kindly plead with church leaders to work closely with communities and government in resolving these episodes early childhood marriage abnormalities. Its actually evil when societies shockingly record spike in juvenile pregnancies, which is usually associated with several complications upon delivery, its our duty to fight this evil criminality against our children," Ncube charged.

"If we don't our heads together, we shall all perish and it is worrisome to note that we are blanketing next generations' supposed foundational development stage. From our records in Bulawayo province, we have the youngest mother aged 13 years, and according to statistics, from January to date, we have a record-breaking of over 500 juvenile mothers (some pregnant, some experienced birth complications while others have delivered)," Ncube claimed.

"Despite the fact that parents and guardians are religiously paying school fees, some learners are either dropping out or absconding normal routine lessons because they have been deliberately or pressured lured into drugs and substances abuse either on their way to school or whenever they buy food during supposed tea and lunch breaks. The bulky of women in Bulawayo are reportedly active in the selling and supply of intoxicating drugs and substances amongst learners," Ncube claimed.

"Because of poverty, love for quick returns and greediness amongst most women in Bulawayo, they have secretly and illegally traffic drugs, establish and operate drug havens where intoxicated learners hanging all day long. Most women have turned into being suppliers and part of cartels for illegal drugs and substances where they push voluminous drugs contraband amongst learners from nearby schools and townships (suburbs)," Ncube said.

"They are lacing amagwinya (fatcooks) with intoxicating drugs and substances whereupon consumption by learners, they are always drunk because they come in different colours depending on the type of drugs or substances that each has been laced with. Women are supplying those fatcooks in high volumes amongst our learners as their frequent customers, learners have multiple drugs or substances choices," Ncube added.

"We are therefore happy that these church leaders will play a pivotal role in counselling, driving government's anti-drugs and substances abuse messaging campaign, and adding more calls for a zero tolerance to these abnormalities," Ncube remarked.

Meanwhile, Council for Churches in Africa's founding leader, Arch-bishop Rocky Moyo has disclosed that their membership is spiritually duty-bound to complement government's initiatives in creating a crime-free society, fighting early childhood marriages, drugs and substances abuse scourge.

"It is the church leaders duty to complement government efforts in fighting against drugs and substances abuse scourge. As churches, we are part of communities stakeholders to denounce socio-economic, cultural and environmental decay if there is any," Moyo said.

"All leaders who were ordained today will be acting as part of spiritual ambassadors in our quest to create a crime-free and drugs-free society. We will make sure that everyone is playing part in ending drugs and substances abuse," Moyo further said.

