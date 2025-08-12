Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his administration is prioritising the welfare of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), with measures underway to address salary structures, housing, healthcare, and transport challenges faced by service members.

Speaking during Defence Forces Day commemorations in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa revealed that the Defence Forces Service Commission is working on rationalising inter-rank salary differentials as part of the government's broader Military Salary Concept.

"Government's improvement of the conditions of service for members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is ongoing. The Defence Forces Service Commission is engaged in a process to rationalise the inter-rank salary differentials. This is being done in tandem with efforts to finalise implementation of the Military Salary Concept," he said.

The President said the government is expediting the completion of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Base to provide specialised medical services for members. Other cantonment-area medical facilities are also being upgraded and modernised.

On accommodation, Mnangagwa said innovative financing models were being used to resolve long-standing housing shortages for ZDF personnel.

Addressing transport needs, he announced a phased programme to provide a range of vehicles for operational purposes, as well as a fleet of buses to transport members.

Mnangagwa urged the ZDF to enhance its capabilities in tackling modern security challenges such as economic instability, climate change, cyber-attacks, pandemics, and terrorism.

He praised the military's contributions to civilian support operations, including border control, combating drug and substance abuse, climate change mitigation, and disaster response. He highlighted recent flood rescue operations and grain distribution to affected communities as examples of the ZDF's humanitarian role.

"The logistical support in the air lifting of stranded persons, as well as the distribution of grain to affected communities, ensures that no individual or family dies from hunger," he said.

The President reaffirmed Zimbabwe's stance as an independent and sovereign nation that will not compromise its legitimate rights, peace, and security. He said the country remains committed to regional, continental, and global peace, supporting conflict resolution through the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations.

"We continue to work for the peaceful resolution to international disputes and to support SADC, African Union and United Nations initiatives, in this regard," Mnangagwa said.

This year's commemorations were held under the theme "Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Guaranteeing Peace and Stability for the Attainment of Vision 2030."

