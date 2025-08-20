Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo has recorded more than 500 teenage pregnancies since January, sparking renewed calls for stronger collaboration between churches and government institutions to tackle the growing crises of early pregnancies and drug abuse.

The statistics were revealed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube during the ordination of 52 bishops from the Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) at the Bulawayo Large City Hall over the weekend.

"The future of our children is in danger," Ncube said. "The youngest mother is under 13 years of age. It is a tragedy to imagine someone so young becoming a mother. We must unite to fight this."

She urged faith-based organisations to play a greater role in promoting moral behaviour and supporting community interventions.

CCA president Rocky Moyo pledged the church's full commitment to working with government in combating teenage pregnancies, drug abuse and related social challenges.

"As a church, we are ready to join hands with the government to fight these scourges destroying our youth," he said. "We also appeal for support in running our programmes."

Concerns were also raised over the growing involvement of women in illicit drug networks, with some reportedly using food products such as cakes to distribute narcotics to minors.

Zanu-PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha commended the enduring partnership between the ruling party and religious groups, saying it was key in advancing Zimbabwe's development vision.

"The church can play a significant role in motivating the nation to achieve Vision 2030," he said.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Police, #Drugs, #Kwekwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Employees in $1.5 million illegal forex transfers to UAE

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Japan for energy investments

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bitumen World forced to cut jobs

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Is Muswere a lying civil servant?

13 hrs ago | 545 Views

Empowering youths through vocational training

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabweans will never be fooled into celebrating looters disguised as entrepreneurs

13 hrs ago | 456 Views

Stanbic Bank sponsored Stragglers Cricket week returns with 540 players

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man sentenced to community service for witchcraft accusations

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Jilted lover remanded in custody for unlawful entry

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man Jailed for Threatening Father with Knife

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Tembeka Nicolas Ngcukaitobi, your legal reputation could be on the line!

15 hrs ago | 251 Views

Best Side Hustles for Finance Bloggers: Try Forex Affiliate Marketing

15 hrs ago | 38 Views

MPS push for registration, uniforms for touts

18 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ken Sharpe blasts incompetent Harare council

18 hrs ago | 382 Views

RBZ restores RTGS system after technical fault

18 hrs ago | 202 Views

CBZ appoints Group Chief Risk Officer

18 hrs ago | 358 Views

Hwende cries foul over allowances

18 hrs ago | 317 Views

Masvingo by-election gets hot

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mutambudzi calls for celebration of Zimbabwe's 'zviganandas'

20 hrs ago | 548 Views

AMH workers go 9 months without pay

21 hrs ago | 522 Views

Justice Katiyo in fresh storm

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mohadi visits mass grave of 300 ZIPRA fighters in Angola

21 hrs ago | 308 Views

The horrors of Gukurahundi and complicity of World Bank and IMF

22 hrs ago | 291 Views

All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

24 hrs ago | 200 Views

Bulawayo community radio aspires for licence

24 hrs ago | 165 Views

US halts visa services for Zimbabwean nationals

20 Aug 2025 at 12:03hrs | 673 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor cleared of bribe allegations

20 Aug 2025 at 11:50hrs | 275 Views

South Africa is in serious trouble

20 Aug 2025 at 11:07hrs | 1645 Views

Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

20 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 338 Views

70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

20 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 486 Views

23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

20 Aug 2025 at 09:38hrs | 491 Views

SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

20 Aug 2025 at 09:38hrs | 420 Views

ZRP faces rising corruption, public safety at risk

20 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 328 Views

Street vending ban could worsen economic hardship?

20 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 183 Views

High Court rejects cattle thief's appeal

20 Aug 2025 at 09:36hrs | 224 Views