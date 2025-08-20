Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo has recorded more than 500 teenage pregnancies since January, sparking renewed calls for stronger collaboration between churches and government institutions to tackle the growing crises of early pregnancies and drug abuse.The statistics were revealed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube during the ordination of 52 bishops from the Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) at the Bulawayo Large City Hall over the weekend."The future of our children is in danger," Ncube said. "The youngest mother is under 13 years of age. It is a tragedy to imagine someone so young becoming a mother. We must unite to fight this."She urged faith-based organisations to play a greater role in promoting moral behaviour and supporting community interventions.CCA president Rocky Moyo pledged the church's full commitment to working with government in combating teenage pregnancies, drug abuse and related social challenges."As a church, we are ready to join hands with the government to fight these scourges destroying our youth," he said. "We also appeal for support in running our programmes."Concerns were also raised over the growing involvement of women in illicit drug networks, with some reportedly using food products such as cakes to distribute narcotics to minors.Zanu-PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha commended the enduring partnership between the ruling party and religious groups, saying it was key in advancing Zimbabwe's development vision."The church can play a significant role in motivating the nation to achieve Vision 2030," he said.