Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) has been plunged into fresh controversy following allegations that acting pro-vice chancellor for academic affairs, Willard Gwarimbo, is manipulating academic processes to favour an alleged relative.The claims centre on Trevor Biri, introduced to students as a third-year financial engineering student, who is accused of progressing to final-year studies despite never being registered for the 2024/25 academic year or completing the mandatory industrial attachment programme.A student familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation, said:"Trevor was not on the system last year. He did not do internship and was not assessed, yet he is in class with us. It's unfair and goes against everything we have been told about academic integrity."The controversy has escalated after four other students alleged their internship results were inexplicably removed from the university's online portal. They suspect the move is part of a cover-up to justify Biri's inclusion under what is being described as a "structured internship repeats programme."If implemented, the arrangement would allow Biri and the four students to repeat their industrial attachments while simultaneously attending final-year lectures — a practice the students insist has no basis in HIT's academic policies."We have not been given any official explanation," one of the affected students said."This is a violation of our rights. We are being punished for following the rules, while someone who never registered is being rewarded."The students further alleged that Biri's father recently travelled from South Africa to meet with Gwarimbo, after which Biri was allocated accommodation and instructed to remain in final-year classes."Trevor is openly bragging that he'll graduate because he has guarantees from Gwarimbo," another student claimed.This is not the first time Gwarimbo's name has been linked to controversy. Earlier this year, he was accused of corruption, nepotism and sexual misconduct, prompting HIT to promise an internal inquiry. Insiders say no investigation has taken place."He is untouchable. The vice-chancellor and the university board shield him, so he acts with impunity," said a source close to the administration.The four affected students are now considering legal action."We are not going to let this slide. This is about fairness and integrity. HIT is setting a dangerous precedent," one said.Contacted for comment, Biri denied knowledge of the allegations."I have followed all the procedures, but I don't know who is spreading the news," he told NewsDay Live.HIT spokesperson Tinashe Mutema dismissed the claims as a smear campaign."This is coming from the dark world, there are people who are working against the vice-chancellor," he said."Unfortunately, there is an academic board which oversees what you are saying. Professor Gwarimbo has been doing well to address issues at the institution."