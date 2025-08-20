Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

by `
48 mins ago | Views
The Government is working on plans to establish a compensation fund for farmers who lose crops to wildlife, particularly elephants, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu has revealed.

She was responding in Parliament to a question by Beitbridge West legislator Thusani Ndou, who sought clarity on the Government's policy regarding compensation for farmers affected by human-wildlife conflict.

Dr Ndlovu said Zimbabwe's elephant population continues to grow at a rapid pace, yet international restrictions under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) limit the country's ability to control numbers through trade.

"The elephant population is growing in an amazing manner because we have no control and we are not allowed to dispose of the elephants by CITES, a trading system that is in the world," she said.

"As a result, we have decided as the Government that we are going to work on a programme to set up a fund that will assist in compensating our people."

The Minister added that her ministry is implementing several measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict, including the recruitment of additional rangers to manage national parks and buffer zones.

"We want to see our people harvest their crops. We have tried to recruit as many rangers as possible so that they can manage the area that is currently covered by our parks and wildlife to prevent the movement of elephants from their original area of residence to where human beings are settled," she explained.

Dr Ndlovu also noted that most cases of crop destruction are linked to elephants moving in search of water rather than food. To address this, the Government is working to improve water availability within protected areas.

"We are also working hard to make sure that we provide water nearer to or within the parks so that elephants do not move out of the parks to look for water," she said.

She added that her ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development to construct more dams and pump water for wildlife, reducing the risk of elephants encroaching on farmlands.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

45 mins ago | 14 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 37 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

5 hrs ago | 555 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

8 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

8 hrs ago | 832 Views

7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Employees in $1.5 million illegal forex transfers to UAE

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Japan for energy investments

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Bitumen World forced to cut jobs

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Is Muswere a lying civil servant?

18 hrs ago | 609 Views

Empowering youths through vocational training

18 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabweans will never be fooled into celebrating looters disguised as entrepreneurs

18 hrs ago | 483 Views

Stanbic Bank sponsored Stragglers Cricket week returns with 540 players

19 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man sentenced to community service for witchcraft accusations

19 hrs ago | 395 Views

Jilted lover remanded in custody for unlawful entry

19 hrs ago | 353 Views

Man Jailed for Threatening Father with Knife

19 hrs ago | 225 Views

Tembeka Nicolas Ngcukaitobi, your legal reputation could be on the line!

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

Best Side Hustles for Finance Bloggers: Try Forex Affiliate Marketing

20 hrs ago | 42 Views

MPS push for registration, uniforms for touts

23 hrs ago | 308 Views

Ken Sharpe blasts incompetent Harare council

23 hrs ago | 404 Views

RBZ restores RTGS system after technical fault

23 hrs ago | 236 Views

CBZ appoints Group Chief Risk Officer

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Hwende cries foul over allowances

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Masvingo by-election gets hot

23 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mutambudzi calls for celebration of Zimbabwe's 'zviganandas'

20 Aug 2025 at 16:06hrs | 583 Views

AMH workers go 9 months without pay

20 Aug 2025 at 14:51hrs | 544 Views

Justice Katiyo in fresh storm

20 Aug 2025 at 14:49hrs | 383 Views

Mohadi visits mass grave of 300 ZIPRA fighters in Angola

20 Aug 2025 at 14:46hrs | 321 Views

The horrors of Gukurahundi and complicity of World Bank and IMF

20 Aug 2025 at 13:40hrs | 301 Views

All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

20 Aug 2025 at 12:22hrs | 204 Views