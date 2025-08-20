Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman in court for illegal abortion

A 30-year-old Bulawayo woman was on Thursday arraigned before the courts after she was allegedly caught trying to dump a foetus in a bushy area in Entumbane suburb.

Rumbidzai Tanewe of Entumbane appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Archie Wochiwunga facing charges of unlawful termination of pregnancy. She was granted US$30 bail and remanded to September 5, pending the results of a post-mortem report.

As part of her bail conditions, Tanewe was ordered to report once a week at Entumbane Police Station and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Prosecutor Ms Audrey Kufandikanwe told the court that on August 9, Tanewe, who was three months pregnant, allegedly inserted misoprostol tablets to induce an abortion.

In the early hours of the following day, at around 2 AM, she allegedly carried the foetus to a bushy area behind Gibixhegu Beer Garden intending to dump it. Police officers on night patrol reportedly spotted her and arrested her on the spot.

She was later taken to hospital for a medical examination.

Source - the chronicle

