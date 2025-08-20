Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club president, Mr Lovemore Sibanda, has told the court that receipts issued for the transfer of two of his club's players to Highlanders FC were fake.Mr Sibanda testified in the ongoing trial of former Highlanders Chief Executive Officer, Brian Busani Moyo, who is accused of defrauding the club of US$2,000.He said he was approached by Highlanders board chairperson, Mr Luke Mkandla, who wanted clarification on the amount paid for the transfers of Never Rauzhi and Malvern Hativagoni."I told him we received US$18,000, which was paid in batches. It was not a bank transfer, but the money was handed to our former administrator, Andrew Mandigora," Mr Sibanda told the court.The Bulawayo Chiefs president further alleged that the receipts produced in relation to the transaction had been falsified."These receipts are fake, and they were doctored by Brian Moyo and former administrator Andrew Mandigora," he said.Although Highlanders board chairperson Mr Mkandla attended the hearing, he did not testify before the close of the State case.The court is set to deliver its ruling on the matter on 28 August 2025.