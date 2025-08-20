Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
A key figure in the collapsed Beven Capital Ponzi scheme has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and extradited to Zimbabwe to face multiple fraud charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Thursday.

Shepherd Chibaya (36), identified as one of the scheme's founders, is accused of masterminding elaborate scams that preyed on desperate investors who had already lost money in the Beven Capital collapse.

The investment company lured thousands of Zimbabweans with promises of 50% returns within six weeks before it collapsed, leaving investors in financial ruin. Instead of helping victims, Chibaya allegedly assumed false identities, including that of a medical doctor at Parirenyatwa and Parktown Hospitals, and claimed to have insider links to the fund's managers. His alleged deception won him the role of chairperson of a group of defrauded investors — whom he then targeted for further scams.

According to the NPA, Chibaya faces several charges of fraud. In one case, he allegedly defrauded a female investor of nearly US$98,000 by fabricating stories about taxes, police bribes, and legal fees. He is further accused of faking his own arrest, impersonating a police officer, and even pretending to be dead. A stolen Samsung S20 cellphone was also reportedly traced to him.

In another instance, Chibaya allegedly swindled a complainant of US$850, claiming it was needed to pay "tax fees" for the release of Beven Capital funds. He also reportedly conned a third investor of US$2,000 after promising to recover a US$30,000 investment, allegedly presenting himself as a doctor "on duty" when collecting the cash.

After years on the run, Chibaya was tracked down by Interpol in the UAE and handed over to Zimbabwean authorities. He has since appeared in court and was remanded in custody pending trial.

The NPA said the case highlights its determination to combat financial crimes and protect the public from fraudsters exploiting vulnerable communities.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

48 mins ago | 19 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

49 mins ago | 11 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

8 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

8 hrs ago | 832 Views

7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Employees in $1.5 million illegal forex transfers to UAE

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Japan for energy investments

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Bitumen World forced to cut jobs

9 hrs ago | 257 Views

Is Muswere a lying civil servant?

18 hrs ago | 609 Views

Empowering youths through vocational training

18 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabweans will never be fooled into celebrating looters disguised as entrepreneurs

18 hrs ago | 483 Views

Stanbic Bank sponsored Stragglers Cricket week returns with 540 players

19 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man sentenced to community service for witchcraft accusations

19 hrs ago | 395 Views

Jilted lover remanded in custody for unlawful entry

19 hrs ago | 353 Views

Man Jailed for Threatening Father with Knife

19 hrs ago | 225 Views

Tembeka Nicolas Ngcukaitobi, your legal reputation could be on the line!

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

Best Side Hustles for Finance Bloggers: Try Forex Affiliate Marketing

20 hrs ago | 42 Views

MPS push for registration, uniforms for touts

23 hrs ago | 308 Views

Ken Sharpe blasts incompetent Harare council

23 hrs ago | 404 Views

RBZ restores RTGS system after technical fault

23 hrs ago | 236 Views

CBZ appoints Group Chief Risk Officer

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Hwende cries foul over allowances

23 hrs ago | 331 Views

Masvingo by-election gets hot

23 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mutambudzi calls for celebration of Zimbabwe's 'zviganandas'

20 Aug 2025 at 16:06hrs | 583 Views

AMH workers go 9 months without pay

20 Aug 2025 at 14:51hrs | 544 Views

Justice Katiyo in fresh storm

20 Aug 2025 at 14:49hrs | 383 Views

Mohadi visits mass grave of 300 ZIPRA fighters in Angola

20 Aug 2025 at 14:46hrs | 321 Views

The horrors of Gukurahundi and complicity of World Bank and IMF

20 Aug 2025 at 13:40hrs | 301 Views

All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

20 Aug 2025 at 12:22hrs | 204 Views