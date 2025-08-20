Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The immigration case of Zimbabwean social media personality Wellington Masiwa, popularly known as Nyokayemabhunu, has been postponed to 10 September 2025 after prosecutors told the court they were not ready to proceed.Masiwa, who has been in detention since his arrest on 13 April, appeared before the Randburg Magistrates' Court this week where he was formally charged under Section 49(1) of South Africa's Immigration Act for allegedly being in the country without a valid visa or permit.The presiding magistrate ordered that he remain in custody until his trial resumes next month.Masiwa's case has drawn public attention both in South Africa and Zimbabwe, with supporters questioning the length of his detention while legal proceedings drag on.