Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Government is set to introduce a new Sports Ethics Bill aimed at stamping out match-fixing and protecting the integrity of Zimbabwean sport, a move authorities say is long overdue.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Nicholas Moyo, announced the development yesterday during a stakeholders' meeting held in Bulawayo.The initiative comes against the backdrop of past scandals, most notably the Asiagate match-fixing saga two decades ago, which rocked Zimbabwean football. The scandal saw national teams and top-flight clubs accused of throwing matches for betting syndicates, leaving the Warriors' international reputation in tatters and leading to widespread player suspensions.Moyo said Government had listened to growing concerns over corruption and manipulation in sport."It has come to our attention as Government that in Zimbabwean sport of late, there have been issues of match-fixing and manipulation. Fortunately, over the past two years, we have been pushing for the development and enactment of a Sports Ethics Bill. I am quite pleased that it has passed through several processes and has been verified by world anti-doping agencies, as there were concerns around doping," he said.He confirmed the Bill would soon be tabled in Parliament and would form part of broader reforms to professionalise the sports industry."Zimbabwean sport has come of age, and it is time to professionalise. It has reached a point where it must feed directly into Vision 2030. There is no way the sports sector can contribute to the country's upper-middle-income economy if it is not run professionally, and we want to address issues related to ethics," said Moyo.The Sports Ethics Bill will be backed by the creation of an Anti-Match-Fixing Taskforce, which is expected to investigate and curb manipulation in both football and cricket, where concerns have recently surfaced."Recently, there have been outcries in football and cricket regarding match-fixing. Are they substantiated? We are not certain. However, as the ministry, we have been proactive, and very soon the minister will release a statement on the formation of an Anti-Match-Fixing Taskforce. These are measures intended to restore integrity to the sports sector," Moyo added.Zimbabwe's vulnerability to global betting cartels, particularly from Asia and the Middle East, has long been documented. During the Asiagate scandal, Premiership side Monomotapa was once disguised as the national team, while phantom fixtures against European clubs appeared on betting platforms despite never being played.With international pressure mounting for clean sport, the Sports Ethics Bill is expected to align Zimbabwe with global standards while shielding athletes from exploitation.Moyo was accompanied at the meeting by the Ministry's Chief Director Euginiah Chidakwa, senior official Lovemore Chadenga, and Sport and Recreation Commission board member Dave Simba.