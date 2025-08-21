Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government is set to introduce a new Sports Ethics Bill aimed at stamping out match-fixing and protecting the integrity of Zimbabwean sport, a move authorities say is long overdue.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Nicholas Moyo, announced the development yesterday during a stakeholders' meeting held in Bulawayo.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of past scandals, most notably the Asiagate match-fixing saga two decades ago, which rocked Zimbabwean football. The scandal saw national teams and top-flight clubs accused of throwing matches for betting syndicates, leaving the Warriors' international reputation in tatters and leading to widespread player suspensions.

Moyo said Government had listened to growing concerns over corruption and manipulation in sport.

"It has come to our attention as Government that in Zimbabwean sport of late, there have been issues of match-fixing and manipulation. Fortunately, over the past two years, we have been pushing for the development and enactment of a Sports Ethics Bill. I am quite pleased that it has passed through several processes and has been verified by world anti-doping agencies, as there were concerns around doping," he said.

He confirmed the Bill would soon be tabled in Parliament and would form part of broader reforms to professionalise the sports industry.

"Zimbabwean sport has come of age, and it is time to professionalise. It has reached a point where it must feed directly into Vision 2030. There is no way the sports sector can contribute to the country's upper-middle-income economy if it is not run professionally, and we want to address issues related to ethics," said Moyo.

The Sports Ethics Bill will be backed by the creation of an Anti-Match-Fixing Taskforce, which is expected to investigate and curb manipulation in both football and cricket, where concerns have recently surfaced.

"Recently, there have been outcries in football and cricket regarding match-fixing. Are they substantiated? We are not certain. However, as the ministry, we have been proactive, and very soon the minister will release a statement on the formation of an Anti-Match-Fixing Taskforce. These are measures intended to restore integrity to the sports sector," Moyo added.

Zimbabwe's vulnerability to global betting cartels, particularly from Asia and the Middle East, has long been documented. During the Asiagate scandal, Premiership side Monomotapa was once disguised as the national team, while phantom fixtures against European clubs appeared on betting platforms despite never being played.

With international pressure mounting for clean sport, the Sports Ethics Bill is expected to align Zimbabwe with global standards while shielding athletes from exploitation.

Moyo was accompanied at the meeting by the Ministry's Chief Director Euginiah Chidakwa, senior official Lovemore Chadenga, and Sport and Recreation Commission board member Dave Simba.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Munetsi, #Death, #Answers

Comments


Must Read

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

1 hr ago | 92 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

1 hr ago | 152 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

1 hr ago | 91 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

1 hr ago | 66 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

19 hrs ago | 683 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

19 hrs ago | 510 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

19 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

19 hrs ago | 317 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

19 hrs ago | 910 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

20 hrs ago | 542 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

22 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

23 hrs ago | 1252 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

23 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

21 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 760 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

21 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 365 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

21 Aug 2025 at 09:06hrs | 283 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

21 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 545 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

21 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 692 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

21 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 365 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

21 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 326 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

21 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 433 Views

Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

21 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 350 Views

Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

21 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1558 Views

7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

21 Aug 2025 at 08:48hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

21 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 216 Views

Employees in $1.5 million illegal forex transfers to UAE

21 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 384 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

21 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Japan for energy investments

21 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 72 Views

EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

21 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 260 Views

Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2025 at 08:26hrs | 332 Views

Bitumen World forced to cut jobs

21 Aug 2025 at 08:26hrs | 334 Views