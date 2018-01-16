Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Cops, soldiers burn G40 members' homes

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
16 Jan 2018 at 20:37hrs | Views
There was mayhem at Birkdale farm on Monday after a Guruve messenger, accompanied by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, of court reportedly went to evict illegal settlers from two A2 farmers in Guruve South constituency.

About 40 families from Birkdale are being evicted from Tomson Maguduru and Chagonda Edward's farms but they are refusing to budge after Generation 40 told them to stay since they were registered voters in the Mugabe regime.

According to investigations by Bulawayo24.com, when the messenger of court and police details arrived in Birkdale, the residents teamed up and burst into Chimurenga songs threatening to kill the police and the messenger of court.

Upon sensing danger, the police retreated and called for backup from Mvurwi station and heavily armed police accompanied by dogs' besieged Birkdale farm resulting in residents fleeing to the mountains where they stayed because heavily armed police remained at Birkdale.

Apparently members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) backed another A2 farmer, Charm Chigwida a strong member of the Lacoste gutted nineteen houses belonging to the illegal residents.



Birkdale continues to make headlines as land disputes in the farm take a new twist following takeover by the new regime.

In December last year a former CIO operative Matthew Dickson Zimba (59) confirmed to Bulawayo24.com that he was kidnapped by ZNA members over land dispute there.

Contacted for comment, both ZNA and ZRP national spokespersons Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore and Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba declined to comment.





Source - Byo24News
More on: #ZNA, #ZRP, #CIO, #G40

Comments

