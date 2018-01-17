Mnangagwa must release the Gukurahundi report

News / National

by Staff reporter

As MLF we are happy that both the perpetrators and the surviving victims are now eager to bring an end to the Gukurahundi issue but we however warn ZANU to stop telling us which one is the correct route to take in that regard. We cannot be told that, by the killers, No.I could not believe my ears hearing Tshinga Dube, who dines and wine with the perpetrators proposing that his government should approach the traditional chiefs and apologise to them. His statement shows how much disrespectful of the laws and reckless is their government. We wonder if it has ever struck Mr Dube' s mind how much loss we suffered in the hands of Gukurahundi as the people of Mthwakazi and whether or not he has ever thought how much apology, in which form and to who can bring closure to the issue of Gukurahundi.Although a Mthwakazian and probably one of the first hand victims of the era, Tshinga dines and sleep with the enemy. He cannot be trusted and his statement shows that his ZANU and his government doesn't have respect for the entire Mthwakazi nation but what he, his ZANU and their government are only concerned about is remaining in power than providing permanent closure and healing to the surviving victims of Gukurahundi.Is Tshinga trying to tell us that chiefs have become the judiciary system of Zimbabwe to pardon or hand down sentence to those found to have had a hand in the killings? Does Tshinga know that the Gukurahundi is a legal matter that cannot be heard in traditional courts? We warn Tshinga and all these other politicians who are using Gukurahundi as a way of building their individual and party profiles to stop that.The issue of Gukurahundi can never be closed without fresh and proper investigations into, being conducted.As the nation and surviving victims of the killings, we are opposed to the number that the Catholic Commission for Peace and Justice in Zimbabwe claim was killed. The number is 4 times less that the number we have. It is therefore prudent that fresh investigations by an independent body be conducted. It is also advisable that the Emmerson Mnagagwa administration MUST release both the Dumbutshena and Chihambakwe Inquiry reports.We cannot allow for either fresh investigations into the killings to take place before we know what is contained in those 2 reports or let them continue with other programs. We need to know exactly how many people fell victims to ZANU's Moment of Madness so as to establish the suiting punishment for the perpetrators and determine what can bring about permanent healing and closure to the issue. Anything that does not include investigations into the killings, justice course and reburial, shall live to and forever be treated as a daytime dream and we will not entertain it.