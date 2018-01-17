Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa must release the Gukurahundi report

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2018 at 05:50hrs | Views
As MLF we are happy that both the perpetrators and the surviving victims are now eager to bring an end to the Gukurahundi issue but we however warn ZANU to stop telling us which one is the correct route to take in that regard. We cannot be told that, by the killers, No.
I could not believe my ears hearing Tshinga Dube, who dines and wine with the perpetrators proposing that his government should approach the traditional chiefs and apologise to them. His statement shows how much disrespectful of the laws and reckless is their government. We wonder if it has ever struck Mr Dube' s mind how much loss we suffered in the hands of Gukurahundi as the people of Mthwakazi and whether or not he has ever thought how much apology, in which form and to who can bring closure to the issue of Gukurahundi.

Although a Mthwakazian and probably one of the first hand victims of the era, Tshinga dines and sleep with the enemy. He cannot be trusted and his statement shows that his ZANU and his government doesn't have respect for the entire Mthwakazi nation but what he, his ZANU and their government are only concerned about is remaining in power than providing permanent closure and healing to the surviving victims of Gukurahundi.

Is Tshinga trying to tell us that chiefs have become the judiciary system of Zimbabwe to pardon or hand down sentence to those found to have had a hand in the killings? Does Tshinga know that the Gukurahundi is a legal matter that cannot be heard in traditional courts? We warn Tshinga and all these other politicians who are using Gukurahundi as a way of building their individual and party profiles to stop that.
The issue of Gukurahundi can never be closed without fresh and proper investigations into, being conducted.

As the nation and surviving victims of the killings, we are opposed to the number that the Catholic Commission for Peace and Justice in Zimbabwe claim was killed. The number is 4 times less that the number we have. It is therefore prudent that fresh investigations by an independent body be conducted. It is also advisable that the Emmerson Mnagagwa administration MUST release both the Dumbutshena and Chihambakwe Inquiry reports.

We cannot allow for either fresh investigations into the killings to take place before we know what is contained in those 2 reports or let them continue with other programs. We need to know exactly how many people fell victims to ZANU's Moment of Madness so as to establish the suiting punishment for the perpetrators and determine what can bring about permanent healing and closure to the issue. Anything that does not include investigations into the killings, justice course and reburial, shall live to and forever be treated as a daytime dream and we will not entertain it.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - MLF

Comments

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

turbo chargers

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3375 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3814 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3582 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12367 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 338 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 721 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1298 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2899 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days