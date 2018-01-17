Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Shithole' Zimbabwe reprimands Trump

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2018 at 06:00hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday protested recent utterances by US President Donald Trump branding Africa a "shithole" and urged Washington to dump its hurtful and prejudicial language as it has no place in contemporary times.

Mr Trump last week referred to African countries as "shitholes" in remarks that ignited protests across a continent plundered by the US and her European allies for decades.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the statement by Mr Trump "has shocked and dismayed us".

"The statement which was attributed to the US's President, Mr Donald J. Trump, on 11 January 2018, has shocked and dismayed us. The US is a prominent country of which the world expects the best example in its projection of democratic values, commitment to the fight against bigotry, upholding the civil rights of all of its people and generosity towards the less fortunate countries in the world," said the Ministry.

"We join fellow African countries and others in rejecting this unfortunate characterisation of our peoples and countries. We all desire the amplification of positive relations with the US, and would hope that care will be taken going forward to avoid jeopardising prospects for those relations through such hurtful and prejudicial language from any official quarter in the US."

The ministry said international relations must be based on mutual respect.

"Zimbabwe, and we believe the majority of countries in the world, desire relations based on mutual acceptance and respect, values that serve and demonstrate the human family at its best. Bigotry and hate speech must find no place in contemporary statecraft and diplomatic discourse," it said.

In condemning Mr Trump's utterances, Zimbabwe joins other African countries that have expressed anger and dismay over the statement by the American leader.

South African diplomats met US embassy's Charge d'Affaires on Monday and raised concern over the unfortunate remarks by Mr Trump.

Its Department of International Relations and Cooperation said international reaction to the Trump remarks served as a united affirmation of the dignity of the people of Africa and the African Diaspora.

Ever since he made the statement, Mr Trump has tweeted retractions claiming that he is not a racist and that he never used such language during an Oval Office meeting on immigration last Thursday.

Mr Trump said African countries alongside Haiti and El Salvador constituted "shitholes" from where migrants into the United States are undesirable".

The African Union has since expressed  infuriation, outrage and disappointment over the Trump's remarks.

"The African Union Mission wishes to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, which remarks dishonour the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity," it said in a statement to the United States.

The AU demanded a retraction of the comment and an apology to Africans and all people of African descent globally.

Botswana also summoned the US ambassador to Gaborone last week and expressed its displeasure over the reckless and racist Trump remarks.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Huawei p9lite

Huawei p9 lite

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 828 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3371 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12359 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1298 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2899 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days