Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Efforts to revive NRZ gather momentum

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2018 at 06:08hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT and a consortium led by the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) and South Africa's Transnet, have signed a framework of agreement as efforts to revive the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) gather momentum.

DIDG/Transnet, won the bid to invest $400 million into NRZ, a key parastatal that Government wants to revive in the near future.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo yesterday told our Harare Bureau on the sidelines of a tour of NRZ's infrastructure at the Harare Station that the deal is now at an advanced stage.

"We have now agreed on the 'framework of agreement'. We now have it; they brought it to me and I have already signed it. What remains is to take it to Cabinet for analysis," said Dr Gumbo.

Cabinet resumes sitting on February 6 but the law allows Government officials spearheading projects of national importance to go ahead even before Cabinet analyses the framework of agreement.

Some of the issues addressed in the framework of agreement include what both parties — Government and DIDG/Transnet — can do for each other; how payments will be made, how long the payments would be made and the rate of interest.

Said Dr Gumbo: "My coming here is to tell NRZ staffers that Transnet/DIDG already have wagons and locomotives waiting to be taken to Zimbabwe because they are determined to ensure that work begins in earnest. I am assessing when they can bring the locomotives."

Dr Gumbo said the investors have agreed to bring 120 new wagons, 14 locomotives and 20 coaches in the next two weeks.

"These will be part of the $150 million that the investor has set aside for 24 mainline locomotives and 13 rail shunters or shunting locomotives," he said.

Dr Gumbo promised to fast-track the process to ensure the deal is sealed inside the first 100 days of the new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Currently, NRZ's infrastructure is in bad shape, with the signal system being affected by vandalism of copper wires, resulting in officials using word of mouth to communicate, in some cases.

On some parts, the railway line is uneven, posing a danger to travellers.

Dr Gumbo said: "Everyone is aware that NRZ's infrastructure has been in a bad state for a long time. NRZ is now unable to perform its functions — carrying passengers and agricultural produce and minerals as they used to do in the past.

"We have now come to a point where we are working for an investor to help us restore NRZ to its previous state. I have spoken with management on issues they have been raising with me through letters, and I have come here to see for myself on the ground.

"We are going to work with the DIDG/Transnet and I decided to see for myself as minister responsible for the railway before the investors come."

Vandalism of copper wires on the signal system has forced NRZ to consider switching to a new method that does not employ copper wires. Similarly, the collapsing railway line on some stretches which is caused by rotting wood  is set to see NRZ replace it with concrete which is readily available.

Dr Gumbo, who slammed management for neglecting infrastructure, is today expected to tour the NRZ Kwekwe station, Zimasco rail operations, Gweru station and Dabuka.

Tomorrow, Dr Gumbo is expected to tour NRZ's Bulawayo workshops, the Bulawayo station and Mpopoma.

On Friday, he is expected to tour the Mutare workshops, Mutare stations, and ends the tour on Saturday when he tours the Nyazura, Rusape and Marondera stations. Resuscitating NRZ infrastructure has become critical now when Government is working towards reviving key industries such as Zisco and other mines that had either scaled down or mothballed operations due to economic challenges.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #NRZ, #Gumbo, #Revive

Comments

Huawei p9lite

Huawei p9 lite

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 827 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3368 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12357 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1057 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1298 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2899 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days