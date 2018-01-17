Typhoid resurfaces in Harare

News / National

Typhoid, a highly contagious bacterial disease, has resurfaced in Harare with about 200 new suspected cases having been recorded throughout the city barely two months after another outbreak hit Mbare in October 2017.Latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care showed that 87 of these cases were treated.Fifty-eight people were treated at institutions in southern suburbs of Harare, which include Mbare, Glen View, Budiriro and Glen Norah. Thirty-seven were treated at institutions from western suburbs, which include Dzivaresekwa, Kambuzuma and Kuwadzana.Other cases were treated at institutions from south west suburbs, while seven where recorded in Harare Central Business District. These new figures bring the total number of suspected cases to 2 232 and 155 confirmed since the outbreak started on October 1 2017.