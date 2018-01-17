Zimbabwe investment indaba set for SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

Financial markets experts, investors and executives from various industries will descend on Johannesburg in March for the fifth Financial Markets Indaba.The one-day gathering which is scheduled for Sandton Hilton Hotel on the March 1 is part of a series of investment conferences held in the three cities strategic to Zimbabwe's capital markets namely Harare, Johannesburg and London.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe government will soon lower tax brackets for various economic players as an incentive to encourage investment in the country and grow the tax base.Addressing Zimbabweans and investors in Namibia on Monday where he had accompanied President Mnangagwa on a working visit, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa, conceded the country had a higher tax regime.President Mnangagwa's administration has placed economic recovery high on it's agenda and has been on an offensive creating an environment that promotes business growth as well as luring new investment.Responding to contributions from participants that the country was losing out on investment opportunities due to comparatively higher taxation, Minister Chinamasa said Government is aware local taxes are high.