Mugabe son-in-law being investigated

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is digging into the goings-on at Air Zimbabwe (AirZim), with its investigators keen on unravelling the nexus between former president Robert Mugabe's son-in-law and Zimbabwe Airways.Zacc is currently seized with matters relating to Air Zim and Zimbabwe Airways, and is convinced that Simba Chikore may assist in laying the facts bare because he was previously involved with both.The investigations could to extend to government officials who either facilitated the Zimbabwe Airways deal or had fiduciary responsibility over AirZim during the period when things fell apart at the parastatal.