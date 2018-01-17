Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa faces tough questions over 'coup'

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2018 at 07:10hrs | Views
PARLIAMENT is set to debate on events during last year's "military intervention" that led to the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe, as the legislature seeks to know all the details that ushered in President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa will be summoned for Parliament's question-and-answer session to answer on what was happening from the time the military announced its takeover to when Mugabe eventually resigned.

Proportional representation MP, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (MDC) has given notice that she will move a motion that will, among other issues, require the invoking of section 140(3) of the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to appear before the House to be asked on Mugabe's ouster.

The motion is recorded on the Parliament Order Paper of December 19.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga yesterday told NewsDay that she would push for debate on the motion that will see Mnangagwa being asked to explain to the country what happened.

After thanking the people of Zimbabwe for presiding over a peaceful transition, the Proportional Representation MP, according to the order paper, requested the House to: "Invoke section 140(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and invites the new President to attend Parliament to answer questions relating to the transition."

Misihairabwi-Mushonga told NewsDay yesterday that a full disclosure of what happened was something that was in the government's best interests.

"It is not a motion targeting the regime; it is something the current establishment should do, to set the record straight," he said.

"A blackout on what happened will not be in its interest.

"It will allow speculation that is harmful to the administration."

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said Mnangagwa's appearance in Parliament would be a milestone in the democratisation of the presidency itself.

"We can ask him what actually happened during the military intervention or Operation Restore Legacy and he should be able to tell the nation the number of people who were arrested, the violations done in the process and ways of addressing them," she said.

"If there are some people, who believe their rights were violated, the President should tell them what they should do to get recourse.

"It will be in the best interest of the administration because this will avoid misinformation.

"Right now, there are many stories coming out.

"For example, some people told me convincingly that (former ministers) Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere were killed.

"Thankfully, Moyo has appeared on BBC's HardTalk and the issue of his death is no longer on the table."

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said others still believed Kasukuwere was killed.

"Mnangagwa should explain how many people were picked up by the military, what happened to them, how many deaths if there were any, who played what role and also answer to claims of rogue elements who took advantage of the situation and robbed people of their monies," she said.

Moyo and Kasukuwere escaped into exile during the operation that saw many members of the vanquished G40 faction detained by the military.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

House to buy

Huawei p9lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Samsung s7 phone on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3349 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12294 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 683 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days