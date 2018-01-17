Mugabe's EU sanctions review in February

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER President Robert Mugabe will have to wait for the European Union (EU)'s annual meeting in February to know whether a travel ban issued against him will be lifted, NewZimbabwe.com reported.EU envoy to Harare, Ambassador Philippe van Damme recently told journalists that Mugabe's sanctions will be considered when Brussels reviews the situation in Zimbabwe next month."Every year at this time I am asked the same question and my answer remains the same."It (possible review) is council decision which will be made in February and I cannot prejudge what they will say," said van Damme at a breakfast meeting in Harare last week.It remains to be seen whether Mugabe's changed circumstances will factor in the consideration of the 27-nation groping.Brussels has scrapped most of its sanctions against Zimbabwean but maintained its measures against Mugabe and wife, Grace that include a travel ban.