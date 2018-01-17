We should not fight during elections - Mnangagwa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has passionately called for peace during the election saying people are free to belong to the parties of their choice.The president made the remarks through his newly created twitter account."When we go to the elections you should not fight.When people support their parties it's their choice.We should work for the people and not be selfish," Mnangagwa said."There should be justice and national reconciliation because we cannot progress when communities are in conflict.God bless Zimbabwe."