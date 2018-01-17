Zanu PF activist reminds villagers of the 2008 political violence

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Zanu PF activist in Buhera Central has reportedly intimidated villagers ahead of this year's election through reminding them of the political violence that was unleashed to the opposition members in 2008.This was revealed in the Zimbabwe Peace Project latest report.ZPP said in Buhera Central, ward 20 at Baravara shopping centre, a case of political intimidation at a farming inputs distribution gathering was recorded recently."It is alleged that while the distribution was going smoothly, Felix Nangatidza who is ward 20 councillor rose and started encouraging villagers to register to vote. Nangatidza is alleged to have gone on to tell the gathering that the villagers were not supposed to forget the 2008 political violence, hence as they register and vote they should do it wisely if they did not want a repeat of 2008," said ZPP."He is also alleged to have said that villagers must not be carried away by the ascendency of President Mnangagwa as he was also part of the 2008 system so nothing has changed in reference to the Zanu PF modus operandi. He is also reported to have said not registering to vote was a serious crime."