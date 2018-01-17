Families stranded after removal from farm by riot police

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The villagers who settled themselves at Maganga farm in Marondera are reportedly still stranded after they were displaced by the anti riot police.Zimbabwe Peace Project's latest report states that inhabitants of Maganga farm in Marondera had their homes destroyed."Maganga villagers were told to vacate the farm by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the pretext that they were illegal settlers. Villagers without transport were told to move their possessions close to the main road awaiting transportation back to their places of origin," said ZPP."An ultimatum stipulating that by 6 November all Maganga residents were to relocate or face eviction was verbally communicated. On 7 November door to door evictions were carried out by the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Hundreds of families were displaced and their houses torched during the process."ZPP said it was recorded that the police would force villagers to burn their own structures."Families' lost property worth thousands of dollars and their coping strategies and livelihoods were destroyed. We were denied access into the tent where registration was taking place. The Zanu PF youths told them that due to the overwhelming number of people who have registered, they were not allowing anyone to pass through," said ZPP."This infuriated the MDC-T members who asked to get clarification from the ZEC officers. An altercation arose resulting in the intervention of two police officers manning the centre. The Zanu PF youths insulted and intimidated the ZEC officers saying they were registering non residents of the ward. On trying to explain the process to the Zanu PF youths the officers were also intimidated and harassed."ZPP said the ZEC officers temporarily closed the centre and phoned the District Elections Officer, a Mr Gororo. Armed soldiers were deployed to the registration Centre and ordered the Zanu PF youths away before ordering the re-opening of the centre."The registration process continued under the watchful eye of the armed soldiers. Zanu PF activists' assaulted three MDC-T supporters in Marondera at Mushandira shopping centre Ward 10 on 26 December. It is alleged that, Jairosi Kashiri, Kenias Chikafu and Mark Chikafu affiliated to MDC-T were severely assaulted by a Zanu PF group led by Oni and Obadiah Chisango. The trio were assaulted after a heated verbal political party confrontation. The case was reported at Mahusekwa police station but no arrests have been made."The ZPP said the victims were referred to CSU and were assisted.