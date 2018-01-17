Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rugeje's utterances on 2008 political violence remarks sinister and unfortunate!

by Stephen Jakes
17 Jan 2018 at 09:10hrs | Views
Heal Zimbabwe has expressed concern over utterances attributed to newly appointed ZANU PF national political commissar, Retired General Engelbert Rugeje.

The trust said in his address on the 11th of January 2018, Rugeje warned people who had gathered at Mawungwa Business centre in Gutu to be "mindful of the violence unleashed onto the country after ZANU PF lost the 2008 general elections".

"He also highlighted that people must always be aware and remember "2008" as the nation prepares for the 2018 general elections. Heal Zimbabwe notes that given that atrocities committed in 2008 are yet to be addressed by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), threatening people using the 2008 violence is not only criminal but irresponsible. Following Rugeje's sentiments, the organization has recorded numerous cases of intimidation from Gutu West wards 29,33,24 and 08 of community members by ZANU PF activists who are misinforming people that they have the backing of the army and will not hesitate to perpetrate violence on people who will vote for opposition parties," said the trust.

"It is Heal Zimbabwe's expectation that violence and intimidation should be vices of the past given that from the time President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into power, his message to the nation has been pregnant with calls for peace and unity. Heal Zimbabwe expected Rugeje in his capacity as ZANU PF national commissar to preach a message of unity and peace in order to actualize the President's call."

Heal Zimbabwe said it notes that as long as past electoral violent episodes such as the 2008 violence remain unaddressed, that culture of impunity and retribution will continue to thwart efforts towards healing and reconciliation.

"The NPRC, a commission charged with developing mechanisms for early detection of conflicts must without delay initiate robust programmes that seek to prevent conflicts and to promote peace before, during and after the 2018 elections. The NPRC must also set up an early warning and early response system in partnership with other key stakeholders such as civil society organizations and churches for early detection of areas of potential conflicts and disputes, and to take appropriate preventive measures. This will ensure that the 2018 elections are conducted in a peaceful and violent-free environment," said the trust.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

House to buy

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3366 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12346 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1057 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1298 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2899 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days