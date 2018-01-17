Soldiers target G40 nurse

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Soldiers in Chivi Central recently reportedly pounced on at a clinic targeting a nurse who was believed to be a member of the G40 faction of Zanu-PF aligned to former first lady Grace Mugabe, which has since been dislodged by the Lacoste faction.Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that Kariot Chidhiya a nurse at Chibi Mission Clinic was visited by soldiers who had allegedly been told by some people that hewas a G40 member who was causing discomfort in the community."It was reported that these soldiers allegedly told him that if they ever heard that he is talking about G-40 he will be thrown into 'everlasting darkness'," said ZPP."In Masvingo West ward 5 in Mashava, it was reported that the ward secretary of the Zanu PF women's league identified as Maphosa embarked on a programme of collection of voter registration slips from residents. It was reported that Maphosa went door to door demanding the voter registration slips and national identification cards and he was going listing all the details in a book."