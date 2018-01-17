Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa in fresh Zapu properties headache

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2018 at 09:38hrs | Views
Zapu in conjunction with its former military wing Zipra has petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the return of properties that were confiscated by the State soon before the onset of Gukurahundi in the early 1980s.

In a letter gleaned by the Southern News dated November 29 and copied to Parliament of Zimbabwe, ministry of Justice, Provincial Affairs ministry, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and Mnangagwa, the Zapu and Zipra executives said they were not giving up in their fight to get what belonged to them.

"Mr President, following your inaugural speech at the National Sports Stadium, in which you spoke so glowingly of a new dispensation and a new era, where rights of every citizen are respected and promoted, we write to remind you of a major violation of our rights as Zapu and Zipra by the government of Zimbabwe, which you now lead," said the letter.

The letter pointed that the latest engagement was in connection with properties and party records that were confiscated in 1982 at the onset of the Gukurahundi genocide on Zapu by the government.

"Suffice to say that the circumstances around the confiscations remain controversial up to this day. We hereby raise your attention to the violations resulting from the government action.

"The rights of individual Zapu and Zipra members who contributed personal funds towards the properties were infringed on by a government that was on a mission to institute a one-party state in Zimbabwe."

"As the above rights were taken away, the right to decent and dignified life of owners of these properties were infringed on."

In 1982, government seized 25 farms and 31 companies belonging to PF-Zapu after accusing its late leader, Joshua Nkomo, of planning to topple then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe's government following the alleged discovery of arms caches on some of the party's properties.

One of the properties that Zapu and Zipra want back is the multi-storey Magnate House which houses the Matabeleland headquarters of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Mugabe reportedly seized Zapu farms under the pretext that they were hide-outs for terrorist plotters against his government.

The seizure heightened tensions between the two major political parties Zapu and Zanu PF culminating in the unleashing of a crack Korea-trained elite Five Brigade, which has been accused of massacring an estimated

20 000 civilians in the then Zapu strongholds of Matabeleland and the Midlands.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa yesterday confirmed the existence of the letter.

"We are an aggrieved group of people, but we have refused to remain silent. As such, we have been making numerous attempts and calls to engaging the government regarding our properties," Maphosa said.

"The attempts have taken many forms, with the government obviously showing its usual arrogant approach to matters of importance.

"We have tried the legal system and we have cases probably parked in the courts, we have tried direct engagement where we have been ignored.

"I therefore cannot deny the existence of a letter to the president for we definitely will do all it takes to recover our properties," he told the Southern News.

The letter, however, further noted that at law, there was absolutely no justification of the government action concerning the Zapu and Zipra properties.

"The reason for the confiscations being the alleged ‘discovery of arms caches on two farms', the government was only supposed to arrest those who cached arms and take away the cached arms as exhibiting evidence.

"There is no provision at law for summarily confiscating the properties involved, let alone together with others where arms caches were never found".

"In that regard, Mr President, we demand unconditional return of all our properties noting beyond any doubt that they were illegally taken away by a retributive government whose only fear was genuine opposition from a fellow liberation and only authentic revolutionary movement on the land."

"The actions by government on Zapu and Zipra, especially around the above matter infringes on equality and belonging to the country as bona fide and equal citizens.

"We have been making calls for this over due process, albeit on deaf ears. In anticipation and trust that you will walk the talk on your promise to respect and promote people's rights, we hope to receive from your government what duly belongs to us," the letter further reads.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

House to buy

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3366 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3811 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3577 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12342 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1057 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2898 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days