Teen gets sister pregnant

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two mischievous teenagers were arraigned before Guruve magistrate court on Tuesday after they impregnated each other despite being blood brother and sister in Mbire district.The boy who is 17 years old and his sister is a year younger, Guruve magistrate Mr Artwel Sanyatwe heard.According to state prosecutor Ms Jane Mwanandimai, the two fell in love secretly and all hell broke loose when the girl's tummy grew big.Quizzed by her parents she spelt the beans that her blood brother is the father to their unborn baby.Members of the neighbourhood watch filed a police report leading to the pair's arrest.The pair was charged with incest.However, the magistrate warned and cautioned the teenagers.